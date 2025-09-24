Belmond's Wish's Family Fest & Food Drive Raffle 2025

10 Tickets
$10
This includes 10 tickets

Physical raffle tickets are given at the raffle table. Raffle prizes are announced on 9/30/25! Please make sure to include your phone number so we can call you to arrange for pickup or for us to send your prize. Best of luck!

20 Tickets
$15
This includes 20 tickets

Physical raffle tickets are given at the raffle table. Raffle prizes are announced on 9/30/25! Please make sure to include your phone number so we can call you to arrange for pickup or for us to send your prize. Best of luck!

30
$20
This includes 30 tickets

Physical raffle tickets are given at the raffle table. Raffle prizes are announced on 9/30/25! Please make sure to include your phone number so we can call you to arrange for pickup or for us to send your prize. Best of luck!

Add a donation for Belmond's Wish

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!