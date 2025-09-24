Belmond's Wish's Family Fest & Food Drive Raffle 2025

Physical raffle tickets are given at the raffle table. Raffle prizes are announced on 9/30/25! Please make sure to include your phone number so we can call you to arrange for pickup or for us to send your prize. Best of luck!
Physical raffle tickets are given at the raffle table. Raffle prizes are announced on 9/30/25! Please make sure to include your phone number so we can call you to arrange for pickup or for us to send your prize. Best of luck!
Physical raffle tickets are given at the raffle table. Raffle prizes are announced on 9/30/25! Please make sure to include your phone number so we can call you to arrange for pickup or for us to send your prize. Best of luck!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!