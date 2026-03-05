Belmont Academy

Hosted by

Belmont Academy

About this event

Belmont Academy Spring Auction & Raffle

1121 SE Madison St

Portland, OR 97214, USA

Belmont Individual
$35

Currently-enrolled Belmont families receive a discount! Includes admission, food and drinks for one. All proceeds support Belmont Academy.


Belmont Couple
$60

Currently-enrolled Belmont families receive a discount! Includes admission, food and drinks for two. All proceeds support Belmont Academy.

Individual
$40

Includes admission, food and drinks for one. All proceeds support Belmont Academy.

Couple
$70

Includes admission, food and drinks for two. All proceeds support Belmont Academy.

Single Raffle Ticket
$2

(1 Ticket for $2) Pre-purchase your raffle tickets! Drawings will happen live at the event.

Stretch of 12 Raffle Tickets
$20

(12 Ticket for $20) Pre-purchase your raffle tickets! Drawings will happen live at the event.

Add a donation for Belmont Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!