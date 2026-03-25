Belmont Blasters 12u Cooperstown auction

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Step up to the plate for a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience with the San Francisco Giants! ⚾🔥
Enjoy 2 front-row seats directly behind home plate—so close you’ll feel every pitch and hear the players in action. These premium Dugout Club seats (Section 115, Row AAA) put you right at field level for an unforgettable, on-TV game-day moment. But this isn’t just about the view—it’s the FULL LUXURY treatment:
View exclusive benefits & available games here: https://tinyurl.com/SFGiantsVIP
Create memories that go far beyond a typical game
Starting bid
Help send these 12-year-old boys to Cooperstown Dreams Park—where baseball dreams come to life. For these young players, this isn’t just a trip; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to compete on a national stage, build lifelong friendships, and create memories they’ll carry forever. Every small donation brings them one step closer to stepping onto those iconic fields, wearing their uniforms with pride, and experiencing the magic of the game at its purest level. Be part of their story—because even the smallest contribution can help turn a dream into reality.
Starting bid
Help send these 12-year-old boys to Cooperstown Dreams Park—where baseball dreams come to life. For these young players, this isn’t just a trip; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to compete on a national stage, build lifelong friendships, and create memories they’ll carry forever. Every small donation brings them one step closer to stepping onto those iconic fields, wearing their uniforms with pride, and experiencing the magic of the game at its purest level. Be part of their story—because even the smallest contribution can help turn a dream into reality. Simply follow this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/donate-now-and-send-the-blasters-to-cooperstown-dreamspark
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Do what you love, uninterrupted — 25% faster performance than the previous generation and 3 GB RAM are ideal for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming. High-def entertainment — A 10.1" 1080p Full HD display brings brilliant color to all your shows and games. Retail value $150.
Starting bid
Your Private Spa Moment
Zip yourself into the RejuvaWrap™ Infrared Sauna Blanket after a long day or a hard workout. Within 15 minutes you're in a full sweat, tension melting, stress fading mode. Less soreness, deeper sleep, better skin. Retail value $350 See full item description here: https://lifeprofitness.com/products/rejuvawrap?variant=40978967134271
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BELLA SPA MANICURE AND PEDICURE
Relax, breathe deep and enjoy while your hands and feet are restored to perfection. Bella Nails Spa Manicure and Pedicure is a multi-step pampering process which includes cleansing, exfoliating, shaping, cuticle care, nourishing, massage and polish of your choice. Retail value $75 https://www.bellanails.net/
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Enjoy an “On the Glo” Facial refresh At Savvy Skincare in San Carlos. This treatment is a perfect lunchtime or introductory facial that includes deep cleaning, enzyme exfoliation, and facial massage with mask. Perfect for yourself or your teen to introduce them to skin care! 35 minute treatment Retail value: $85 https://www.savvy-skincare.com/
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At Spruce Salon, they believe that beauty is an art form, and every client is a masterpiece waiting to be unveiled. Nestled in the heart of San Carlos, Spruce salon is a sanctuary where modern elegance meets expert care. Enjoy a hair treatment and blowout at Spruce Salon with hair stylist Nicole Larson. Retail value $120 https://sprucesalon.com/
Starting bid
Breathe new life into your carpets and upholstery. SMRC-BOMIC eliminates allergens and trapped soil, reducing the spread of germs and bacteria. They remove stains, restore natural texture, and extend the life of your flooring and furnishings—protecting your health and your investment. Retail value $350. https://smrwc-bomic.com/residential-cleaning
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Come eat, drink and play golf with friends and family. Enjoy $65 towards your night of fun. Retail Value $65 https://topgolf.com/us/burlingame/
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Family Fun Night at Bel Mateo Bowl! Bel Mateo Bowl offers bowling, an arcade, a bar and a bistro. It features online lane reservations, weekly specials like "All You Can Bowl," and is known for hosting themed nights, such as "Taylor Swift Night". The venue provides a full entertainment experience with food, drinks, and games. Retail value $50
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TRAIN WITH JMar and take your game to the next level. In this private group session (up to 4 players), you will spend 75-90 minutes with the Bay Area’s favorite hitting coach, Jason Marley (JMar). He will focus on hitting, competition, and real development. This is not just reps, and is only for those serious about upping their game! He will include individual feedback for each player at the end of the session so they walk away with a clear plan how to improve their game.
Starting bid
Bring yourself and 4 others to a Bay FC game. These tickets include parking, so you won’t have to worry about planning for that. Just come, relax, and enjoy the game. Seats are section 108, row 10, seats 1-5
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Enjoy watching the Valkyries beat the Dallas Wings at the Chase Center with yourself and 3 others On August 17, 2026 @ 7pm. Get there early and go home with a Valkyries tote bag to top off the evening. Tickets are only for August 17, 2026. Section 103, row 7, seats 13-16
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One-on-one 30-minute hitting lesson at Hit Club Baseball Academy with Coach Jordan Paroubeck, followed by a personalized swing analysis delivered the next day. The lesson is tailored to your player's age and skill level, and the follow-up breakdown includes specific observations from the session along with corrective drills they can take home and work on. A great fit for any hitter looking to sharpen their swing with a clear plan to keep building.
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TAKE THE TEAM FOR DINNER! Or just enjoy using them for the family. Either way, your family will Enjoy 5 gift cards, each valued at $10. Retail value $50.
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Get ready to bid on a delicious night out in the heart of San Carlos! This auction item features a $200 gift card to Town, one of the Peninsula’s most beloved dining destinations.
Known for its vibrant atmosphere, seasonal California cuisine, and crowd-pleasing favorites, Town is the perfect spot for everything from a lively date night to a celebratory dinner with friends. Think expertly prepared dishes, top-tier cocktails, and a warm, energetic setting that makes every meal feel like an occasion.
Whether you’re indulging in their signature comfort classics or exploring fresh, locally inspired specials, this $200 experience promises unforgettable flavors and a great night out.
Bid high and treat yourself (or someone lucky) to a standout dining experience! Retail value $200
Starting bid
Get ready to indulge with the peninsula’s best pizza! Your friends and family will thank you! PJ’s Pizza Co. is a family-owned and operated restaurant in the heart of San Mateo, California. Whether you're dining in, grabbing takeout, or ordering delivery, they make every experience feel like home. With quality ingredients and a welcoming atmosphere, they bring comfort and flavor to every meal. Retail value $100
Starting bid
Transport yourself to Italy—no passport required! This auction item features a $100 gift card to Vivace Ristorante, a local favorite known for its warm hospitality and authentic Italian cuisine.
From rich, house-made pastas to perfectly prepared seafood and classic favorites, every dish at Vivace is crafted with care and bursting with flavor. Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner, a cozy family meal, or a night out with friends, the inviting atmosphere and exceptional food make it a go-to destination in Belmont.
Raise a glass, savor every bite, and enjoy a memorable dining experience—bid now and bring a taste of Italy to your table! Retail value $100
Starting bid
Get ready to enjoy a vibrant taste of Italy right in downtown San Carlos! This auction item features a $100 gift card to Spasso Ristorante, a beloved neighborhood gem known for its warm ambiance, attentive service, and authentic Italian cuisine.
Step inside and you’re instantly welcomed by the aroma of freshly prepared pastas, perfectly seared meats, and seasonal dishes crafted with care. Whether you’re sipping a glass of wine at dinner, celebrating a special occasion, or simply enjoying a relaxed night out, Spasso delivers an experience that feels both elevated and comfortably familiar.
From classic favorites to chef-inspired specials, every bite reflects the heart of traditional Italian cooking with a modern California twist.
Bid now and treat yourself (or someone special) to an unforgettable dining experience at one of San Carlos’ favorite restaurants! Retail value $100
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!