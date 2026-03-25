Belmont Blasters 12u Cooperstown auction

Step up to the plate for a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience with the San Francisco Giants! ⚾🔥





Enjoy 2 front-row seats directly behind home plate—so close you’ll feel every pitch and hear the players in action. These premium Dugout Club seats (Section 115, Row AAA) put you right at field level for an unforgettable, on-TV game-day moment. But this isn’t just about the view—it’s the FULL LUXURY treatment:

🌭🍺 All-inclusive food & beverages, including complimentary alcohol

👑Extra-wide cushioned seating with in-seat service

💎Exclusive Dugout Club access with private VIP entrance and lounge

⚾️ A high-end, upscale environment that elevates every inning

View exclusive benefits & available games here: https://tinyurl.com/SFGiantsVIP



Create memories that go far beyond a typical game