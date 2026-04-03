Belmont-Redwood Shores Little League's Silent Auction

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Enjoy a luxurious one-night stay in a two-bedroom Bay View Balcony King Suite (connecting king room) with Regency Club access for 4 guests and valet parking for 2 vehicles.
Top off your getaway with 4 Club Level Giants tickets to either the June 13 or July 25 game (Club Level 208, Row J, Seats 3–6). A perfect combination of comfort, views, and premium baseball excitement!
Package Value: $2,000
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At Giants Camps, each week is packed with fun, friendly competitions that promote teamwork, sportsmanship, and a lifelong love for the game of baseball. Our program welcomes boys and girls ages 4–14, from beginners to experienced players. Campers and their families will also be invited to a special reunion event at Oracle Park, where they can cheer on our Giants together + a Q&A with a player!
Value: $695
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One Week of Summer 2026 Summer Baseball Camp plus Legends Gear Box
Value: $695
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Value: $499
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This 16×20 poster is personally signed by superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., making it a must-have for any fan. Perfect for display in a bedroom, office and a unique way to celebrate one of the game’s most exciting players. Frame is not included.
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