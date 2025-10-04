Belmont Shore Art Walk - October 2025

Offered by
Artist Name: Anna Azarov
Artwork Name: Figure on Red
Artwork Discipline: Oil and Acrylic on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 12” x 24” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $225.00
Sale Tax: $23.63
After Tax Price: $248.63
Artist Name: Anna Azarov
Artwork Name: Untitled
Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 8” x 10” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $100.00
Sale Tax: $10.50
After Tax Price: $110.50
Artist Name: Erica Caputo
Artwork Name: Kerosene
Artwork Discipline: Oil Painting
Artwork Dimensions: 16” x 20” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $1,500.00
Sale Tax: $157.50
After Tax Price: $1,657.50
Artist Name: Erica Caputo
Artwork Name: Lu
Artwork Discipline: Oil Painting
Artwork Dimensions: 16” x 20” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $1,750.00
Sale Tax: $183.75
After Tax Price: $1,933.75
Artist Name: Erica Caputo
Artwork Name: Mori Curi
Artwork Discipline: Oil Painting
Artwork Dimensions: 20” x 24” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $800.00
Sale Tax: $84.00
After Tax Price: $884.00
Artist Name: Helen Werner Cox
Artwork Name: Memories, Dreams, and Reflections: During the Coronavirus
Artwork Discipline: Oil on linen
Artwork Dimensions: 48” x 72” x 2” (Diptych)
Before Tax Price: $8,000.00
Sale Tax: $840.00
After Tax Price: $8,840.00
Artist Name: Angelica Fegley
Artwork Name: Whisper Beneath the Surface
Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 36” x 36” x 2”
Before Tax Price: $1,200.00
Sale Tax: $126.00
After Tax Price: $1,326.00
Artist Name: Angelica Fegley
Artwork Name: Aguancanto
Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 30” x 30” x 2”
Before Tax Price: $3,500.00
Sale Tax: $367.50
After Tax Price: $3,867.50
Artist Name: Angelica Fegley
Artwork Name: Birth of the Butterfly
Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 30” x 24” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $1,200.00
Sale Tax: $126.00
After Tax Price: $1,326.00
Artist Name: Sharna Fabiano
Artwork Name: Redraw the World of Details
Artwork Discipline: Acrylic on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 18” x 20” x 2”
Before Tax Price: $600.00
Sale Tax: $63.00
After Tax Price: $663.00
Artist Name: Sharna Fabiano
Artwork Name: Dissolve a Little
Artwork Discipline: Acrylic on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 18” x 20” x 2”
Before Tax Price: $600.00
Sale Tax: $63.00
After Tax Price: $663.00
Artist Name: Sharna Fabiano
Artwork Name: Read the Pattern in the Stars
Artwork Discipline: Acrylic on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 18” x 20” x 2”
Before Tax Price: $600.00
Sale Tax: $63.00
After Tax Price: $663.00
Artist Name: Francisco Gutierrez
Artwork Name: Rabbit 1
Artwork Discipline: Acrylic Collage
Artwork Dimensions: 11” x 14” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $225.00
Sale Tax: $23.63
After Tax Price: $248.63
Artist Name: Francisco Gutierrez
Artwork Name: Rabbit 2
Artwork Discipline: Acrylic Collage
Artwork Dimensions: 11” x 14” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $225.00
Sale Tax: $23.63
After Tax Price: $248.63
Artist Name: Francisco Gutierrez
Artwork Name: November
Artwork Discipline: Oil & Acrylic on Panel Board
Artwork Dimensions: 12" x 12" x 2"
Before Tax Price: $350.00
Sale Tax: $36.75
After Tax Price: $386.75
Artist Name: Stephanie Han
Artwork Name: Vertices
Artwork Discipline: Acrylic on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 36" x 36" x 1.5"
Before Tax Price: $2,000.00
Sale Tax: $210.00
After Tax Price: $2,210.00
Artist Name: Stephanie Han
Artwork Name: Orbital
Artwork Discipline: Acrylic on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 36" x 36" x 1.5"
Before Tax Price: $2,000.00
Sale Tax: $210.00
After Tax Price: $2,210.00
Artist Name: Stephanie Han
Artwork Name: Fulcrum
Artwork Discipline: Acrylic on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 36" x 48" x 1.5"
Before Tax Price: $2,000.00
Sale Tax: $210.00
After Tax Price: $2,210.00
Artist Name: Elke Romy Hartmann
Artwork Name: Bus Ride View
Artwork Discipline: Acrylic on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 20” x 6” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $310.00
Sale Tax: $32.55
After Tax Price: $342.55
Artist Name: Happily Bearded After
Artwork Name: Colorado Sunset
Artwork Discipline: Digital Photograph
Before Tax Price: $111.00
Sale Tax: $11.66
After Tax Price: $122.66
Artist Name: Happily Bearded After
Artwork Name: Crane Rising
Artwork Discipline: Photography
Before Tax Price: $85.00
Sale Tax: $8.93
After Tax Price: $93.93
Artist Name: Happily Bearded After
Artwork Name: Canels
Artwork Discipline: Photography
Before Tax Price: $85.00
Sale Tax: $8.93
After Tax Price: $93.93
Artist Name: Em Hernandez
Artwork Name: El Rey
Artwork Discipline: Digital Media
Artwork Dimensions: 8” x 10” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $75.00
Sale Tax: $7.88
After Tax Price: $82.88
Artist Name: Em Hernandez
Artwork Name: Sinsear
Artwork Discipline: Digital Media
Artwork Dimensions: 11” x 9” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $75.00
Sale Tax: $7.88
After Tax Price: $82.88
Artist Name: Jinha Kim
Artwork Name: Northern Lights
Artwork Discipline: Oil Paint
Artwork Dimensions: 8” x 10” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $400.00
Sale Tax: $42.00
After Tax Price: $442.00
Artist Name: Karrtune
Artwork Name: LOVE AND UNITY
Artwork Discipline: Mixed Media
Artwork Dimensions: 18” x 24” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $600.00
Sale Tax: $63.00
After Tax Price: $663.00
Artist Name: Karrtune
Artwork Name: INFECTIOUS LOVE
Artwork Discipline: Mixed Media
Artwork Dimensions: 24” x 18” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $600.00
Sale Tax: $63.00
After Tax Price: $663.00
Artist Name: Cody Lusby
Artwork Name: Deep Breath
Artwork Discipline: Paper, Acrylic and Oil on Wood Panel
Artwork Dimensions: 60” x 32” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $3,500.00
Sale Tax: $367.50
After Tax Price: $3,867.50
Artist Name: Cody Lusby
Artwork Name: Kite Surfer Sunset
Artwork Discipline: Oil Paint on Wood Panel
Artwork Dimensions: 24” x 9” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $500.00
Sale Tax: $52.50
After Tax Price: $552.50
Artist Name: Cody Lusby
Artwork Name: Cat Ladies
Artwork Discipline: Spray Paint on Wood Using a 5-layer Stencil
Artwork Dimensions: 12” x 4” x 2”
Before Tax Price: $80.00 each
Sale Tax: $8.40
After Tax Price: $88.40 each
*Please stipulate which cat number at checkout. *
Artist Name: David Mesquita
Artwork Name: “Wow! It actually woke up!” “Yup. Third one this cycle…”
Artwork Discipline: Oil, Acrylic, Airbrush
Artwork Dimensions: 20” x 24” x 2”
Before Tax Price: $800.00
Sale Tax: $84.00
After Tax Price: $884.00
Artist Name: David Mesquita
Artwork Name: “I will avenge you…”
Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 30” x 24” x 2”
Before Tax Price: $900.00
Sale Tax: $94.50
After Tax Price: $994.50
Artist Name: Robert (Bob) Murrin
Artwork Name: Lake Tekapo, New Zealand
Artwork Discipline: Watercolor
Artwork Dimensions: 19” 15” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $500.00
Sale Tax: $52.50
After Tax Price: $552.50
Artist Name: Robert (Bob) Murrin
Artwork Name: Halter Ranch, Paso Robles
Artwork Discipline: Watercolor
Artwork Dimensions: 19” 15” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $500.00
Sale Tax: $52.50
After Tax Price: $552.50
Artist Name: Amy Ning
Artwork Name: Sunrice Buggy
Artwork Discipline: Digital Gyclee Print
Artwork Dimensions: 24" x 18" x 1"
Before Tax Price: $800.00
Sale Tax: $84.00
After Tax Price: $884.00
Artist Name: Amy Ning
Artwork Name: Attraction 1
Artwork Discipline: Acrylic ink and Pencil on Wood
Artwork Dimensions: 18" x 24" x 2"
Before Tax Price: $1,300.00
Sale Tax: $136.50
After Tax Price: $1,436.50
Artist Name: Amy Ning
Artwork Name: Hunter
Artwork Discipline: Acrylic ink and Pencil on Wood
Artwork Dimensions: 18" x 24" x 2"
Before Tax Price: $1,100.00
Sale Tax: $115.50
After Tax Price: $1,215.50
Artist Name: Weldon Spurling
Artwork Name: Hostel
Artwork Discipline: Photograph
Artwork Dimensions: 20” x 24” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $250.00
Sale Tax: $26.25
After Tax Price: $276.25
Artist Name: Weldon Spurling
Artwork Name: Anime Bear
Artwork Discipline: Photograph
Artwork Dimensions: 20” x 24” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $250.00
Sale Tax: $26.25
After Tax Price: $276.25
Artist Name: Weldon Spurling
Artwork Name: Ghost Workers
Artwork Discipline: Photograph
Artwork Dimensions: 20” x 24” x 1”
Before Tax Price: $250.00
Sale Tax: $26.25
After Tax Price: $276.25
Artist Name: Alexandria Swanson
Artwork Name: Nature’s Mother
Artwork Discipline: Oil Paint on Collage
Artwork Dimensions: 24 x 30 x 2
Before Tax Price: $1,500.00
Sale Tax: $157.50
After Tax Price: $1,657.50
Artist Name: R. Tucker
Artwork Name: 'Circuity'
Artwork Discipline: Mixed Media
Artwork Dimensions: 10.5 x 10.5 x 2.5
Before Tax Price: $3,200.00
Sale Tax: $336.00
After Tax Price: $3,536.00
Artist Name: R. Tucker
Artwork Name: XXX
Artwork Discipline: XXX
Artwork Dimensions: 10.5 x 10.5 x 3 in
Before Tax Price: $575.00
Sale Tax: 10.50% or $60.38
After Tax Price: $635.38
Artist Name: Maureen Vastardis
Artwork Name: Pull of The Setting Sun
Artwork Discipline: Digital Photography Composite on archival paper
Artwork Dimensions: 16” x 20” x 2”
Before Tax Price: $200.00
Sale Tax: $21.00
After Tax Price: $221.00
Artist Name: Maureen Vastardis
Artwork Name: XXX
Artwork Discipline: Digital Photography Composite on archival paper
Artwork Dimensions: XX” x XX” x XX”
Before Tax Price: $200.00
Sale Tax: $21.00
After Tax Price: $221.00
Artist Name: Maureen Vastardis
Artwork Name: Inferno
Artwork Discipline: Digital Photography Composite on Metal
Artwork Dimensions: 16” x 20” x 2”
Before Tax Price: $200.00
Sale Tax: $21.00
After Tax Price: $221.00
Artist Name: Frances Lai Wang
Artwork Name: Order in Chaos
Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 36” x 36” x 2"
Before Tax Price: $3,000.00
Sale Tax: $315.00
After Tax Price: $3,315.00
Artist Name: Frances Lai Wang
Artwork Name: Order in chaos 3
Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 22” x 28” x 2
Before Tax Price: $1,500.00
Sale Tax: $157.50
After Tax Price: $1,657.50
Artist Name: Frances Lai Wang
Artwork Name: Zen Garden 8
Artwork Discipline: Oil on Canvas
Artwork Dimensions: 30” x 40“ x 2"
Before Tax Price: $3,000.00
Sale Tax: $315.00
After Tax Price: $3,315.00
Artist Name: Pia Williams
Artwork Name: Ceremonial Rhythm: A Dance of Color
Artwork Discipline: Photography
Artwork Dimensions: 22 x 18
Before Tax Price: $165.00
Sale Tax: $17.33
After Tax Price: $182.33
