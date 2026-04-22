Belonging in Action - Inclusive Ministry Training

About this event
A complete training experience designed to help your church build a culture of belonging. This package includes practical strategies, real-world application, and tools your team can implement immediately.
A curated collection of ready-to-use tools and resources designed to support your team as you implement inclusive practices. This toolkit includes communication guides, practical checklists, and reference materials that can be used across your ministry to create consistency and confidence in your approach to inclusion.
Receive personalized, real-time feedback through an on-site visit during a church service or program. This assessment allows us to observe your current environment, identify opportunities for growth, and provide practical, actionable recommendations to strengthen your inclusion efforts.
This hands-on experience helps bridge the gap between learning and implementation, giving your team clear direction and confidence in creating a more inclusive and supportive space.
Create a calming and supportive environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities. This add-on includes expert guidance on designing a sensory-friendly space tailored to your church’s needs, including layout recommendations, equipment suggestions, and practical strategies to support regulation and engagement.
Whether you are creating a new space or enhancing an existing one, this service provides a clear plan to help individuals participate more comfortably and fully.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!