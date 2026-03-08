Beltane Erosia 2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Suggested donation $44-88 pay what you can.
One Coupon Code covers the cost of entry for 1 adult when you put it in at the end, so will zero out the $44, the other is 50% off, so will end up being $22 at the end of everything. Use this option if you have a coupon. (This is only for people who are staff or have bartered work exchange.)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!