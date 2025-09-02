Memorial Bench in Belvidere Park

Honor a loved one with a lasting tribute in Belvidere Park. This package includes a durable black metal bench and a custom bronze plaque engraved with your personalized message. The bench will be placed in a scenic location within the Belvidere Park, creating a meaningful and lasting space for remembrance.



Please Note:

Zeffy, will automatically ask for a donation before completing your checkout. This optional donation goes directly to Zeffy, not to the Belvidere Park District. If you do not wish to contribute to Zeffy, simply adjust the donation amount to $0 before finalizing your payment.

We appreciate your support and understanding!