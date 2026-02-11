Bemidji Ecfe Parent Advisory Council

Bemidji Ecfe Parent Advisory Council

Bemidji Area Schools ECFE PAC 2026 Annual Garage Sale

2900 Division St W

Bemidji, MN 56601, USA

Vendor Booth
$40

Each booth space is 10x10 feet and includes one table and 2 chairs. If you would like to purchase additional space it is $30 per each additional booth space.

Second booth space fee
$30

This is for an additional second booth space if you have already purchased one booth at the $40 rate.

3rd booth space
$20

This is only to purchase a 3rd booth space if you have already purchased two other tickets of the first booth space at $40 and the second booth space at $30.

