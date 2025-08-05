African American Advisory Alliance

African American Advisory Alliance

About this event

BeMore in Business Expo

406 W 2nd St

Pomona, CA 91766, USA

Bronze
$50
  • 6ft Vendor Table with 2 Chairs
  •  Business Name Listed in Digital Event Program
  •  ¼ Page Ad in Online Program
  •  Social Media Shoutout (1 Pre-Event Post)
  •  Opportunity to Add to Event Giveaway Table


(Good for Solo vendors, small startups ect.)

Silver
$75
  •  All Bronze Benefits PLUS:
  •  ½ Page Ad in Online Program
  •  Logo Placement on Event Website
  •  Feature in “Meet the Vendors” Email Spotlight (1x)
  •  Social Media Spotlight Post (Photo/Logo/Service Highlight)

(Good for Established businesses, Community partners, resource orgs)

Platinum Sponsor
$150

the headline supporter of the BeMore in Business Expo.

 All Gold Benefits PLUS:

 Center Page Feature in Online Program

 Company Highlight in ALL Event Emails & Press

 Top-Billing Logo Placement on All Digital Flyers

 20-Minute Mic Time During the Event

 Premium Table Setup w/ Sponsor Signage

 Logo on Step & Repeat (if applicable)

 Video Interview Feature Posted to Social Media & Website

SPOTLIGHT VENDOR
$75
