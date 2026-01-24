Ben Bash Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for 4 people.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for 2 people
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for 1 person. We will pair you up the day of the event if you do not already have a team.
Purchase a Ben Ball to receive an automatic 1 putt. (Max 1 per side of the course and max 2 per team)
Team Mulligan package - 1 mulligan per player (or 4 mulligans for $50)
Tee off from the red tee on holes #4 and/or #15. $10 per hole, per person.
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