Mack Strong

Hosted by

Mack Strong

About this event

Ben Bash Golf Tournament 2026

8100 Tartan Rd

Laurinburg, NC 28352, USA

4 Person Team Entry
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for 4 people.

2 Person Team Entry
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for 2 people

1 Person Ticket
$100

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for 1 person. We will pair you up the day of the event if you do not already have a team.

+ add on a Ben Ball
$30

Purchase a Ben Ball to receive an automatic 1 putt. (Max 1 per side of the course and max 2 per team)

+ add on a team Mulligan package
$50

Team Mulligan package - 1 mulligan per player (or 4 mulligans for $50)

+ add on Red tee play
$10

Tee off from the red tee on holes #4 and/or #15. $10 per hole, per person.

Add a donation for Mack Strong

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