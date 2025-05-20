Ben Bash Pig-Pickin' 2025

8100 Tartan Rd

Laurinburg, NC 28352, USA

Adult
$30
Grants entry to the event with access to standard food, beverages and fun.
Kids under 12
$10
Grants entry to the event with access to standard food, beverages and fun.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing