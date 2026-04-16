Benbrook Elementary Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable adventure! The winner will spend the day with the local fire department, meeting firefighters, exploring the fire station, washing a fire truck, and so much more! This exciting experience is perfect for any aspiring hero!
Starting bid
Sponsored by our Pre-K Families, this basket is full of learning fun! Get ready to learn with chalk, paints, stickers, books and SO much more!
Starting bid
Sponsored by our Kinder families, this Outdoor Explorer Wagon will get you ready for all of your summer adventures! Filled with bug catchers, bubbles, water guns, balls, slip and slides, and SO much more! Bid on this wagon to help fill the days with so much adventure and exploring!
Starting bid
Sponsored by our 1st grade families, this basket is perfect for the person with the biggest sweet tooth! Filled with candy and cookies galore, this basket is sure to please even the biggest sweets lover!
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Sponsored by our 2nd Grade families, this game night basket will get you ready for a night full of fun and competition! Filled with all sorts of snacks and games such as, throw throw burrito, sorry, trouble, various card games and SO much more!
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Sponsored by our 4th grade families, this Lego basket is sure to please even the biggest Lego lover! From Disney to Minecraft, this Lego basket is a DREAM for your little Lego fan!
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Sponsored by our 5th grade families, this basket has everything you need to pull of the greatest movie night your family has ever seen!
Starting bid
Pool membership for a family of 4!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!