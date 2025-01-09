Bench Rest Rifle Club - SEB Big Foot Rear Bag

Big Foot Rear Bag by SEB 6.25" Wide x 13" Long. 4" tall standard, or short 3". Spacing 3/8", 1/2", 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 1", or wider. Please specify when ordering. Standard ears with seat belt material. With improved match proven neophrene donut base, won't bulge on the bottom. Selected genuine leather and super slick "microfiber" material on the ears Double wall construction Integral neophrene "donut" base with corrugated bottom surface Solid throughout, no rocking etc Features a carrying strap to ease transport and handling Extra large sand fill holes to ease and charge sand into the bag faster Brown-Black is standard. Other "flat"(spacing) between ears is available on request Approximate Weight Empty 1.2 kgs ( 2.7 lbs ) With sand 7 - 12 kgs ( 15.5 - 26 lbs ) - *Depends on the type of sand

Big Foot Rear Bag by SEB 6.25" Wide x 13" Long. 4" tall standard, or short 3". Spacing 3/8", 1/2", 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 1", or wider. Please specify when ordering. Standard ears with seat belt material. With improved match proven neophrene donut base, won't bulge on the bottom. Selected genuine leather and super slick "microfiber" material on the ears Double wall construction Integral neophrene "donut" base with corrugated bottom surface Solid throughout, no rocking etc Features a carrying strap to ease transport and handling Extra large sand fill holes to ease and charge sand into the bag faster Brown-Black is standard. Other "flat"(spacing) between ears is available on request Approximate Weight Empty 1.2 kgs ( 2.7 lbs ) With sand 7 - 12 kgs ( 15.5 - 26 lbs ) - *Depends on the type of sand

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