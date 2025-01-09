Bench Rest Rifle Club - SEB Big Foot Rear Bag

One (1) Entry for a Chance to Win - SEB Big Foot Rear Bag
$10
Big Foot Rear Bag by SEB
6.25" Wide x 13" Long.
4" tall standard, or short 3".
Spacing 3/8", 1/2", 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 1", or wider. Please specify when ordering.
Standard ears with seat belt material.
With improved match proven neophrene donut base, won't bulge on the bottom.
Selected genuine leather and super slick "microfiber" material on the ears
Double wall construction
Integral neophrene "donut" base with corrugated bottom surface
Solid throughout, no rocking etc
Features a carrying strap to ease transport and handling
Extra large sand fill holes to ease and charge sand into the bag faster
Brown-Black is standard.
Other "flat"(spacing) between ears is available on request
Approximate Weight
Empty 1.2 kgs ( 2.7 lbs )
With sand 7 - 12 kgs ( 15.5 - 26 lbs ) - *Depends on the type of sand
Big Foot Rear Bag by SEB
6.25" Wide x 13" Long.
4" tall standard, or short 3".
Spacing 3/8", 1/2", 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 1", or wider. Please specify when ordering.
Standard ears with seat belt material.
With improved match proven neophrene donut base, won't bulge on the bottom.
Selected genuine leather and super slick "microfiber" material on the ears
Double wall construction
Integral neophrene "donut" base with corrugated bottom surface
Solid throughout, no rocking etc
Features a carrying strap to ease transport and handling
Extra large sand fill holes to ease and charge sand into the bag faster
Brown-Black is standard.
Other "flat"(spacing) between ears is available on request
Approximate Weight
Empty 1.2 kgs ( 2.7 lbs )
With sand 7 - 12 kgs ( 15.5 - 26 lbs ) - *Depends on the type of sand
Five (5) Entries for a Chance to Win - SEB Big Foot Rear Bag
$40
This includes 5 tickets
Big Foot Rear Bag by SEB
6.25" Wide x 13" Long.
4" tall standard, or short 3".
Spacing 3/8", 1/2", 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 1", or wider. Please specify when ordering.
Standard ears with seat belt material.
With improved match proven neophrene donut base, won't bulge on the bottom.
Selected genuine leather and super slick "microfiber" material on the ears
Double wall construction
Integral neophrene "donut" base with corrugated bottom surface
Solid throughout, no rocking etc
Features a carrying strap to ease transport and handling
Extra large sand fill holes to ease and charge sand into the bag faster
Brown-Black is standard.
Other "flat"(spacing) between ears is available on request
Approximate Weight
Empty 1.2 kgs ( 2.7 lbs )
With sand 7 - 12 kgs ( 15.5 - 26 lbs ) - *Depends on the type of sand
Big Foot Rear Bag by SEB
6.25" Wide x 13" Long.
4" tall standard, or short 3".
Spacing 3/8", 1/2", 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 1", or wider. Please specify when ordering.
Standard ears with seat belt material.
With improved match proven neophrene donut base, won't bulge on the bottom.
Selected genuine leather and super slick "microfiber" material on the ears
Double wall construction
Integral neophrene "donut" base with corrugated bottom surface
Solid throughout, no rocking etc
Features a carrying strap to ease transport and handling
Extra large sand fill holes to ease and charge sand into the bag faster
Brown-Black is standard.
Other "flat"(spacing) between ears is available on request
Approximate Weight
Empty 1.2 kgs ( 2.7 lbs )
With sand 7 - 12 kgs ( 15.5 - 26 lbs ) - *Depends on the type of sand
Ten (10) Entries for a Chance to Win - SEB Big Foot Rear Bag
$80
This includes 10 tickets
Big Foot Rear Bag by SEB
6.25" Wide x 13" Long.
4" tall standard, or short 3".
Spacing 3/8", 1/2", 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 1", or wider. Please specify when ordering.
Standard ears with seat belt material.
With improved match proven neophrene donut base, won't bulge on the bottom.
Selected genuine leather and super slick "microfiber" material on the ears
Double wall construction
Integral neophrene "donut" base with corrugated bottom surface
Solid throughout, no rocking etc
Features a carrying strap to ease transport and handling
Extra large sand fill holes to ease and charge sand into the bag faster
Brown-Black is standard.
Other "flat"(spacing) between ears is available on request
Approximate Weight
Empty 1.2 kgs ( 2.7 lbs )
With sand 7 - 12 kgs ( 15.5 - 26 lbs ) - *Depends on the type of sand
Big Foot Rear Bag by SEB
6.25" Wide x 13" Long.
4" tall standard, or short 3".
Spacing 3/8", 1/2", 5/8", 3/4", 7/8", 1", or wider. Please specify when ordering.
Standard ears with seat belt material.
With improved match proven neophrene donut base, won't bulge on the bottom.
Selected genuine leather and super slick "microfiber" material on the ears
Double wall construction
Integral neophrene "donut" base with corrugated bottom surface
Solid throughout, no rocking etc
Features a carrying strap to ease transport and handling
Extra large sand fill holes to ease and charge sand into the bag faster
Brown-Black is standard.
Other "flat"(spacing) between ears is available on request
Approximate Weight
Empty 1.2 kgs ( 2.7 lbs )
With sand 7 - 12 kgs ( 15.5 - 26 lbs ) - *Depends on the type of sand
Add a donation for Bench Rest Rifle Club of St. Louis
$
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