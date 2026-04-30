Path International

Hosted by

Path International

About this event

Benefit Dinner at Tetherow

61240 Skyline Ranch Rd

Bend, OR 97702, USA

Individual Ticket
Pay what you can

Suggested $85 per ticket which will cover the cost of your attendance at the event. Doors open at 5:30pm, dinner is at 6:00pm. Individual ticket. Table seating will be assigned. Meal will be buffet style; if you require allergy friendly meal please contact us after ticket purchase. Tickets are non-refundable.


Table Sponsor
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Suggested donation of $650 per table which will help cover the cost of the dinner. Sponsor a table and invite your friends! Doors open at 5:30, dinner is at 6pm. Each table sponsorship includes dinner for 8 guests and recognition at the event as a Table Sponsor. The meal will be buffet style; if you require allergy friendly meal please contact us after ticket purchase. Tickets are non-refundable.


Below, you will have the option to submit your guests' names. If you are unsure of your guests at this time, we will get in touch with you closer to the event date.


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