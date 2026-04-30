Benefit Dinner at Tetherow

Suggested donation of $650 per table which will help cover the cost of the dinner. Sponsor a table and invite your friends! Doors open at 5:30, dinner is at 6pm. Each table sponsorship includes dinner for 8 guests and recognition at the event as a Table Sponsor. The meal will be buffet style; if you require allergy friendly meal please contact us after ticket purchase. Tickets are non-refundable.





Below, you will have the option to submit your guests' names. If you are unsure of your guests at this time, we will get in touch with you closer to the event date.



