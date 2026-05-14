Emmanuel Children's Center of Bombardopolis Haiti

Offered by

Emmanuel Children's Center of Bombardopolis Haiti

About this shop

Bender & Berclay Coconut Creations

Light of Hope item
Light of Hope
$25

10 oz "large" candle. Includes shipping within the United States.

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Grace & Glow item
Grace & Glow
$20

9.4 oz "medium" candle. Includes shipping within the United States.

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Faithful Flame item
Faithful Flame
$20

9.6 oz "medium" candle. Includes shipping within the United States.

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Hearts Aglow item
Hearts Aglow
$25

11.45 oz "large" candle. Includes shipping within the United States.

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Radiant Joy item
Radiant Joy
$25

12.75 oz "large" candle. Includes shipping within the United States.

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Peace Be Still item
Peace Be Still
$20

6.85 oz "medium" candle. Includes shipping within the United States.

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Love That Gives item
Love That Gives
$20

6.05 oz "medium" candle. Includes shipping within the United States.

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Shine Your Light item
Shine Your Light
$15

Small Goblet shaped candle. Includes Shipping within the United States.

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Hope in Bloom item
Hope in Bloom
$15

Small Goblet shaped candle. Includes Shipping within the United States.

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Blessed & Bright item
Blessed & Bright
$15

Small Goblet shaped candle. Includes Shipping within the United States.

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Coconut Coast item
Coconut Coast
$15

Small Goblet shaped candle. Includes Shipping within the United States.

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Ayiti Necklace item
Ayiti Necklace
$10

Coconut shell necklace with clasp. Free shipping within the United States

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Lakay Keychain item
Lakay Keychain
$10

Coconut shell keychain. Free shipping within the United States

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Esperans "Hope" Keychain item
Esperans "Hope" Keychain
$10

Coconut shell keychain. Free shipping within the United States

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Limyè "Light" Necklace item
Limyè "Light" Necklace
$10

Coconut shell necklace with clasp. Free shipping within the United States

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Zanmi "Friend" Keychain item
Zanmi "Friend" Keychain
$10

Coconut shell keychain. Free shipping within the United States

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Viv "Live" Necklace item
Viv "Live" Necklace
$10

Coconut shell necklace with clasp. Free shipping within the United States

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Lanmou "Love" Keychain item
Lanmou "Love" Keychain
$10

Coconut shell keychain. Free shipping within the United States

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Bell "Beautiful" Necklace item
Bell "Beautiful" Necklace
$10

Coconut shell necklace with clasp. Free shipping within the United States

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Lapè "Peace" Keychain item
Lapè "Peace" Keychain
$10

Coconut shell keychain. Free shipping within the United States

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