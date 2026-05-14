Bender & Berclay Coconut Creations

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10 oz "large" candle. Includes shipping within the United States.
9.4 oz "medium" candle. Includes shipping within the United States.
9.6 oz "medium" candle. Includes shipping within the United States.
11.45 oz "large" candle. Includes shipping within the United States.
12.75 oz "large" candle. Includes shipping within the United States.
6.85 oz "medium" candle. Includes shipping within the United States.
6.05 oz "medium" candle. Includes shipping within the United States.
Small Goblet shaped candle. Includes Shipping within the United States.
Small Goblet shaped candle. Includes Shipping within the United States.
Small Goblet shaped candle. Includes Shipping within the United States.
Small Goblet shaped candle. Includes Shipping within the United States.
Coconut shell necklace with clasp. Free shipping within the United States
Coconut shell keychain. Free shipping within the United States
Coconut shell keychain. Free shipping within the United States
Coconut shell necklace with clasp. Free shipping within the United States
Coconut shell keychain. Free shipping within the United States
Coconut shell necklace with clasp. Free shipping within the United States
Coconut shell keychain. Free shipping within the United States
Coconut shell necklace with clasp. Free shipping within the United States
Coconut shell keychain. Free shipping within the United States
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