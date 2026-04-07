Friends and Family of PS11

Offered by

Friends and Family of PS11

About this shop

Bender Bars 2026

3 Bars | Dark Chocolate Sea Salt item
3 Bars | Dark Chocolate Sea Salt
$12
3 Bender Bars, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt flavor.
3 Bars | S'mores item
3 Bars | S'mores
$12

3 Bender Bars, S'mores flavor.

3 Bars | Milk Chocolate (Plain) item
3 Bars | Milk Chocolate (Plain)
$12

3 Bender Bars, Milk Chocolate (Plain) flavor.

24 Bars | Dark Chocolate Sea Salt item
24 Bars | Dark Chocolate Sea Salt
$75
24 Bender Bars, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt flavor.
24 Bars | S'mores item
24 Bars | S'mores
$75

24 Bars | S'mores

24 Bars | Milk Chocolate (Plain) item
24 Bars | Milk Chocolate (Plain)
$75

24 Bender Bars, Milk Chocolate (Plain) flavor.

72 Bars | Super Bender Bundle item
72 Bars | Super Bender Bundle
$199

Get 1 case (24-bars each) of all THREE FLAVORS! Great for PARTY FAVORS! Class GATHERINGS! Co-Workers! Includes the following: 24 Bender Bars, S'mores flavor 24 Bender Bars, Milk Chocolate flavor (plain) 24 Bender Bars, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt flavor ---- 72 Bender Bars Total 🍫🍫🍫😍👍

All-School Sponsor Package item
All-School Sponsor Package
$1,848

Give the gift of chocolate-y bliss to EVERY STUDENT @ PS11! This package secures 672 of the bar that received the most votes from our students - S'MORES BARS!! . For the spirited sponsor of this item, we salute your dedication to the community!

Add a donation for Friends and Family of PS11

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!