Bender Bars 2026

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3 Bender Bars, S'mores flavor.
3 Bender Bars, Milk Chocolate (Plain) flavor.
24 Bars | S'mores
24 Bender Bars, Milk Chocolate (Plain) flavor.
Get 1 case (24-bars each) of all THREE FLAVORS! Great for PARTY FAVORS! Class GATHERINGS! Co-Workers! Includes the following: 24 Bender Bars, S'mores flavor 24 Bender Bars, Milk Chocolate flavor (plain) 24 Bender Bars, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt flavor ---- 72 Bender Bars Total 🍫🍫🍫😍👍
Give the gift of chocolate-y bliss to EVERY STUDENT @ PS11! This package secures 672 of the bar that received the most votes from our students - S'MORES BARS!! . For the spirited sponsor of this item, we salute your dedication to the community!
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