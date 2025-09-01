Bendy, Dizzy, and Itchy 101

Hosted by
About this event
Full 8-week Bendy, Dizzy, and Itchy Program
Additional 30-min session (only available after initial 8-week program)
If you are on the fence about whether this program is for you, this is the option for you!
We will do a 45min. consult to help answer all your questions and allow you to have confidence that this is the right place for you!
Schedule here with the comment "Consult-only" so we know you are not quite ready to jump in to the full assessment!
https://calendly.com/keeli-healthforthepeople/initial-60-min-bendy-dizzy-and-itchy-session
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!