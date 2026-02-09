Beneath the Pines 2026

Hosted by
About this event
$150/ Per Person
Please consider joining the Honorary Committee for Beneath the Pines. Honorary Committee members are listed on the invitation and program, and Magnolia and Dawn Redwood Honorary Committee members receive a native tree sapling from the Pine Hollow Arboretum. To be listed on the printed invitation, please respond by March 16th, 2025.
$250/ Per Person
Please consider joining the Honorary Committee for Beneath the Pines. Honorary Committee members are listed on the invitation and program, and Magnolia and Dawn Redwood Honorary Committee members receive a native tree sapling from the Pine Hollow Arboretum. To be listed on the printed invitation, please respond by March 16th, 2025.
$350/ Per Person
Please consider joining the Honorary Committee for Beneath the Pines. Honorary Committee members are listed on the invitation and program, and Magnolia and Dawn Redwood Honorary Committee members receive a native tree sapling from the Pine Hollow Arboretum. To be listed on the printed invitation, please respond by March 16th, 2025.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!