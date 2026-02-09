Pine Hollow Arboretum

Pine Hollow Arboretum

Beneath the Pines 2026

34 Pine Hollow Rd

Slingerlands, NY 12159, USA

Honorary Committee (White Pine)
$150
Available until Mar 16

$150/ Per Person


Please consider joining the Honorary Committee for Beneath the Pines. Honorary Committee members are listed on the invitation and program, and Magnolia and Dawn Redwood Honorary Committee members receive a native tree sapling from the Pine Hollow Arboretum. To be listed on the printed invitation, please respond by March 16th, 2025.

Honorary Committee (Dawn Redwood)
$250
Available until Mar 16

$250/ Per Person


Honorary Committee (Magnolia)
$350
Available until Mar 16

$350/ Per Person


