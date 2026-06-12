Benefit Concert for Inellas Restoration Center

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About this event
Your ticket includes admission to the event, live performances by our featured band and special musical guest OMGEE, and complimentary light hors d'oeuvres throughout the evening.
A cash bar will be available for the purchase of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.
All proceeds support the mission and programs of Inellas Restoration Center.
Unable to attend or looking to make an additional contribution? Support Inellas Restoration Center with a donation of any amount.
Elevate your concert experience with VIP access! Your VIP ticket includes admission to the event, access to an exclusive VIP seating area, one complimentary drink ticket, complimentary light hors d'oeuvres, and premium viewing of the live performances featuring our band and special musical guest OMGEE.
Enjoy an unforgettable evening while making an even greater impact in support of Inellas Restoration Center's mission and programs.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!