Neon Prairie Foundation

Hosted by

Neon Prairie Foundation

About this event

Benefit Night - Glow Solo

5323 W 31st St N

Tulsa, OK 74127, USA

Glow Solo item
Glow Solo
$50

Limited Offer!

$50 for 1 BENEFIT TICKET

  • 1 ticket for the Friday, Sept. 5 Benefit (LIMITED TIME ONLY!)**


Neon Prairie Foundation (NPF) is a fiscally sponsored 501(c)(3). Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law and limited to the excess over the value of goods and services provided. The estimated fair market value for this NPF benefit ticket is $50. Any donations over $51 are tax deductible. Visit the Terms & Conditions at www.neonprairie.org for more info. EIN number: 33-4336155

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