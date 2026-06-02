Benelli M2 Shotgun Raffle Maryland VNVLV MC

About this raffle
Enter for your chance to win a Benelli M2 Shotgun valued at $1,699.00 while supporting veterans and their families. Every ticket helps us continue our mission of Veterans Helping Veterans. Need not be present to win.
Get 6 chances to win the Benelli M2 Shotgun and become one of our strongest supporters of veterans and their families. This package gives you the best value while helping the Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets MC continue its mission of Veterans Helping Veterans.
The Patriot Package, you'll receive 15 raffle entries for just $200, giving you fifteen chances to win the Benelli M2 12-Gauge Semi-Auto Shotgun valued at $1,699.00.
This is the package for those who go all in.
Receive 30 raffle entries and put yourself in the strongest position possible to win the Benelli M2 12-Gauge Semi-Auto Shotgun valued at $1,699.00.
The Cannonball Elite Package isn't just about increasing your odds—it's about making a major contribution to a cause that supports veterans, their families, and our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!