Benevolent Asian Jade Society Of New England

Offered by

Benevolent Asian Jade Society Of New England

About the memberships

Benevolent Asian Jade Society Of New England's Memberships

Regular Membership (Law Enforcement)
$60

Valid for one year

Any active and sworn Law Enforcement and defined as federal, state, county, municipal, campus/hospital law enforcement officer, and/or recognized Peace Officer under POST.

Honorary Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Any retired sworn Law Enforcement and defined as federal, state, county, municipal, campus/hospital law enforcement officer, and/or recognized Peace Officer under POST.

Associate Membership
$50

Valid for one year

Any non-law enforcement person, individual, or community organization member who supports the mission of the Benevolent Asian Jade Society of New England.

Add a donation for Benevolent Asian Jade Society Of New England

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!