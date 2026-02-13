Bengal Boys Lacrosse Booster Club

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Bengal Boys Lacrosse Booster Club

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Bengal Boys LAX Shirts

Lay the Wood T-shirt item
Lay the Wood T-shirt item
Lay the Wood T-shirt
$20

Show your Bengal Lax pride with this comfortable, everyday T-shirt—perfect for game day and beyond. 🐯

New Logo Shirt
$20

Show your Bengal Lax pride with this comfortable, everyday T-shirt—perfect for game day and beyond. 🐯


Picture to come

2025 Alumni Game Shirt item
2025 Alumni Game Shirt item
2025 Alumni Game Shirt
$10

Show your Bengal Lax pride with this comfortable, everyday T-shirt—perfect for game day and beyond. 🐯


Hat
$10

From the field to the stands, this Bengal Lax hat keeps your team spirit front and center. 🐯

Add a donation for Bengal Boys Lacrosse Booster Club

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