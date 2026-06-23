A black t-shirt with cartoon camels in lederhosen and a large beer stein are displayed against a backdrop of wheat stalks and hops, promoting Benicia's Oktoberfest.
Benicia Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Benicia Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Benicia Oktoberfest 2026

Corner of 1st and

E B St, Benicia, CA 94510, USA

General Admission
$10

Enjoy access to Benicia Oktoberfest & Marketplace 2026! Spend the day exploring local vendors, enjoying live music, participating in Oktoberfest festivities, and soaking up the festive atmosphere in downtown Benicia. Kids 12 and under are free.

General Admission + 2 Drink Coupons
$25

Enjoy a day of Oktoberfest fun with general admission and 2 drink coupons. Prost!

VIP Stein Package
$40

Get the full Oktoberfest experience with general admission, 2 drink coupons, and a commemorative Oktoberfest beer stein. Sip in style and take your stein home as a keepsake!

General Admission + T-Shirt (Small)
$25

Show your Oktoberfest spirit with general admission and an official Oktoberfest T-shirt (Small). A great option if you'd like to take home exclusive event merchandise while enjoying the festivities.

General Admission + T-Shirt (Medium)
$25

Show your Oktoberfest spirit with general admission and an official Oktoberfest T-shirt (Medium). A great option if you'd like to take home exclusive event merchandise while enjoying the festivities.

General Admission + T-Shirt (Large)
$25

Show your Oktoberfest spirit with general admission and an official Oktoberfest T-shirt (Large). A great option if you'd like to take home exclusive event merchandise while enjoying the festivities.

General Admission + T-Shirt (X-Large)
$25

Show your Oktoberfest spirit with general admission and an official Oktoberfest T-shirt (X-Large). A great option if you'd like to take home exclusive event merchandise while enjoying the festivities.

General Admission + T-Shirt (2X-Large)
$25

Show your Oktoberfest spirit with general admission and an official Oktoberfest T-shirt (2X-Large). A great option if you'd like to take home exclusive event merchandise while enjoying the festivities.

Add a donation for Benicia Chamber of Commerce

$

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