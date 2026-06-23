Benicia Oktoberfest 2026

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About this event
E B St, Benicia, CA 94510, USA
Enjoy access to Benicia Oktoberfest & Marketplace 2026! Spend the day exploring local vendors, enjoying live music, participating in Oktoberfest festivities, and soaking up the festive atmosphere in downtown Benicia. Kids 12 and under are free.
Enjoy a day of Oktoberfest fun with general admission and 2 drink coupons. Prost!
Get the full Oktoberfest experience with general admission, 2 drink coupons, and a commemorative Oktoberfest beer stein. Sip in style and take your stein home as a keepsake!
Show your Oktoberfest spirit with general admission and an official Oktoberfest T-shirt (Small). A great option if you'd like to take home exclusive event merchandise while enjoying the festivities.
Show your Oktoberfest spirit with general admission and an official Oktoberfest T-shirt (Medium). A great option if you'd like to take home exclusive event merchandise while enjoying the festivities.
Show your Oktoberfest spirit with general admission and an official Oktoberfest T-shirt (Large). A great option if you'd like to take home exclusive event merchandise while enjoying the festivities.
Show your Oktoberfest spirit with general admission and an official Oktoberfest T-shirt (X-Large). A great option if you'd like to take home exclusive event merchandise while enjoying the festivities.
Show your Oktoberfest spirit with general admission and an official Oktoberfest T-shirt (2X-Large). A great option if you'd like to take home exclusive event merchandise while enjoying the festivities.
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