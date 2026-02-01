Benjamin Bunny Croched Lovies Silent Auction

This crocheted Highland bull stands 13 inches tall and 12 inches long and is a beautifully handcrafted piece full of texture and charm. Made with detailed granny-square construction in warm, earthy brown tones with soft accent colors, it has a cozy, heirloom feel. The bull features expressive black safety eyes, a rounded snout, floppy ears, and a signature shaggy fringe that falls over its face, perfectly capturing the iconic Highland look. Cream-colored crocheted horns curve outward for contrast, while sturdy legs allow it to stand securely on its own. Soft yet substantial, this one-of-a-kind bull is perfect as farm-inspired décor, a thoughtful handmade gift, or a charming statement piece for any space.