Benjamin Bunny Croched Lovies Silent Auction

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29337 N. Midlothian Rd.
Starting bid
This crocheted Highland bull stands 13 inches tall and 12 inches long and is a beautifully handcrafted piece full of texture and charm. Made with detailed granny-square construction in warm, earthy brown tones with soft accent colors, it has a cozy, heirloom feel. The bull features expressive black safety eyes, a rounded snout, floppy ears, and a signature shaggy fringe that falls over its face, perfectly capturing the iconic Highland look. Cream-colored crocheted horns curve outward for contrast, while sturdy legs allow it to stand securely on its own. Soft yet substantial, this one-of-a-kind bull is perfect as farm-inspired décor, a thoughtful handmade gift, or a charming statement piece for any space.
Starting bid
This handcrafted crocheted hen and chicks set is full of warmth and farmhouse charm, lovingly designed with rich color and texture. The hen features a soft aqua body with a beautifully detailed granny-square pattern in purples and multicolored yarns, accented by scalloped edging along her back and tail. A deep burgundy comb, small crocheted beak, and glossy safety eye give her a sweet, watchful expression. She sits snugly in a crocheted nest, sheltering her three tiny chicks, each carefully stitched with cream yarn, tiny orange beaks, and delicate details that bring them to life. Cozy, whimsical, and full of personality, this piece makes a perfect decorative accent for a nursery, farmhouse display, or handmade heirloom collection.
Starting bid
This handcrafted crocheted bird is a sweet, nature-inspired piece full of gentle charm and detail. Featuring a soft cream head, warm yellow chest, and beautifully textured blue body with subtle white accents, it has a calm, storybook feel that feels right at home among flowers and sunlight. Glossy black safety eyes and a tiny crocheted beak give it a curious, lifelike expression, while the carefully shaped wings and tail add balance and character. Delicate yet sturdy, this little bird makes a lovely decorative accent for a nursery, shelf, or seasonal display, and is a perfect example of cozy, handmade artistry inspired by the outdoors.
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