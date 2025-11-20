Bennett 5th Grade 2026

Due 12/19/2025
Due 1/16/2026
Due 1/15/2025*
By donating, you are contributing towards our graduation party, sponsoring a student to camp and if funds are available our students will love to make a gift to our school!
By donating, you are contributing towards our graduation party, sponsoring a student to camp and if funds are available our students will love to make a gift to our school!
By donating, you are contributing towards our graduation party, sponsoring a student to camp and if funds are available our students will love to make a gift to our school!
By donating, you are contributing towards our graduation party, sponsoring a student to camp and if funds are available our students will love to make a gift to our school!
By donating, you are contributing towards our graduation party, sponsoring a student to camp and if funds are available our students will love to make a gift to our school!
By donating, you are contributing towards our graduation party, sponsoring a student to camp and if funds are available our students will love to make a gift to our school!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!