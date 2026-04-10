Bennett PTA's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Estimated value: $40. Snackle box, picnic table cloth, picnic/beach blanket (80"x60"), 14L insulated picnic cooler bag
Starting bid
Estimated value: $50. Giant yard pong, soccer game set, flying dodge frisbee disc
Starting bid
Estimated value: $70. Winnebago 3500 tackle box, 2 packs of Gulp Bait (leech and minnow), 2 slip lock bobbers (small/medium), 4 Berkley Fusion Snap Jigs, Eagle Crow removable split-shot sinkers
Starting bid
Estimated value: $85. $20 Ziggi's Coffee Gift Card, Ziggi's House Blend Coffee (12 oz), Ziggi's t-shirt, chai tea shaker and cups, Ziggi's Coffee mug, Ziggi's chocolate covered Espresso beans
Starting bid
Estimated value: $115. NDSU tote bag, NDSU Large T-Shirt, NDSU Youth XL shirt, NDSU garden flag, 2 packs of NDSU under eye stickers, NDSU Barnyard fans 500 pc puzzle, NDSU plush mascot keychain, Bison 701magnet
Starting bid
Estimated value: $60. Minnesota Vikings Purebred Fans Puzzle 500 pc, Vikings mini football, Vikings spatula and bottle opener
Starting bid
Estimated value: $130. Lego figure stand, Lego Creator 3 in 1 Turtle, Lego Creator 3 in 1 Hummingbird, Lego Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle, Lego Mario vs. Luigi, Creator 3 in 1 Hamster, Lego Sonic Speedster Lightning, Lego Technic Hot Rod Car, Lego Creator Cute Animal Birthday Party, Lego Bluey Tea Party
Starting bid
Estimated value: $140. Yeti Yonder Shaker Bottle, Franklin Bocce Ball Set, Neon Volleyball, Dodge Frisbee Disc, Franklin 2 player wooden Pickleball Set, Toss and Catch Game, 8.5" Red and Blue Foam Football, Pee Wee Size Wilson Football, 6" Silent Indoor Basketball
Starting bid
Estimated value: $85. Nerf Strike and Score Target, Tactical Vest Kit, Nerf Elite Jr. Flyer, Nerf Zombie Spin Strike Target Game, Nerf Elite 2.0 Eagle Point RD-8
Starting bid
Gift certificate for 1 month of gymnastics! Valued at: $75
Starting bid
-One comprehensive orthodontic treatment by Dr. Matthew S. Ames & Dr. Daniel C Peterson.
-May not be used for treatment in progress or applied towards lab fees or incognito treatment
-May not be combined with any insurance payment. The user accepts that no claims will be filed to insurance for treatment covered by this certificate.
Starting bid
Valued at: $25 gift card
Starting bid
Valued at: $25 gift card
Starting bid
Valued at: $25 gift card
Starting bid
Valued at: $25 gift card
Starting bid
Valued at: $80
Starting bid
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Gift Certificate, good for 1 round of golf for 2 with a cart at Rose Creek Golf Course
Valued at: $66
Starting bid
Gift Certificate, good for 1 round of golf for 2 with a cart at Rose Creek Golf Course
Valued at: $66
Starting bid
-Valued at $34
-2 reserved tickets to any 2026 regular season game
Starting bid
-Valued at $25
Starting bid
Valued at $25
Starting bid
-Valued at $58
Starting bid
Valued at $58
Starting bid
Valued at $40
-5 free chip & drink coupons
-5 $2 off any size sub coupons
Starting bid
Valued at: $46
-Circul water bottle
-mini paint buckets
-mini storage totes
Starting bid
Total value $65.00 Luther Family Ford sweatshirt throw blanket 40 x 52“. Luther Family Ford Puma Bag. Touring TWS earbuds. Car air freshener.
Starting bid
Total value $65.00 Luther Family Ford sweatshirt throw blanket 40 x 52“. Luther Family Ford Puma Bag. Touring TWS earbuds. Car air freshener.
Starting bid
-valued at $100
-1 yr household membership to Plains Art museum
Starting bid
-Valued at $45
-voucher for a school picture package
Starting bid
-Valued at $45
-voucher for a school picture package
Starting bid
-Valued at $45
-voucher for a school picture package
Starting bid
-Valued at $45
-voucher for a school picture package
Starting bid
-Valued at $45
-voucher for a school picture package
Starting bid
-Valued at $76
-1 month of free ninja classes
Starting bid
-Valued at $76
-1 month of free ninja classes
Starting bid
-Valued at $76
-1 month of free gymnastics classes
Starting bid
-Valued at $76
-1 month of free gymnastics classes
Starting bid
-Valued at over $150
-Audi Travel Bag -Porsche Power Bank
-Audi A6 logo Smart Tag
-Porsche water bottle
-Porsche Notebook and Pen set
-Porsche reusable shopping bag
-Porsche e-hybrid logo Power Bank
Porsche logo Screen Cleaner
-Porsche Golf Pouch
-Mercedes-Benz lanyard
-Mitsubishi unisex logo crewneck sweatshirt size XL
-Audi ladies long-sleeved hooded tee size M
-Mitsubishi ladies short-sleeved tee size L
Starting bid
-Valued at $308 for the pair (face value)/$500+ for the pair when purchased on the secondary market
-1 Pair of 2026 Minnesota Lynx Tickets with access to the LEXUS COURTSIDE CLUB.
-Section 5, Row D, Seats 14 & 15 (Located directly across from the Visiting Team bench, four rows from the court.)
-Winner may select from the following games:
- Wednesday, May 27 vs. Atlanta Dream
- Monday, July 13 vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Saturday, July 18 vs. Portland Fire
- Tuesday, July 28 vs. Toronto Tempo
- Saturday, August 08 vs. Las Vegas Aces
- Monday, August 24 vs. Golden State Valkyries
- Friday, September 18 vs. New York Liberty
Access to the Lexus Courtside Club includes:
-Complimentary pregame buffet
-Complimentary soft drinks throughout the game
-Private entrance into the arena
-Private bathroom for club members
-Arena access 90 minutes before tipoff
-In-game seat service
Starting bid
Valued at $10
Starting bid
Valued at $10
Starting bid
Valued at $10
Starting bid
Valued at $10
Starting bid
Valued at $10
Starting bid
-Valued at $32
Starting bid
-Valued at $32
Starting bid
-Valued at $32
Starting bid
-Valued at $32
Starting bid
-Valued at $32
Starting bid
-Valued at $129
-1 Inflatable Bouncy House Rental for a day of your choosing
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $73 Weber deluxe basket. Heinz classic 4 pack of sauces. Corn holders/butter dispenser. Six pack bubble wands. Four pack barbecue rub spices. The Ultimate book of Grilling.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $243. Bogg bag original tote. Tiny Gardens coloring book with 24 markers. Two LED book lights. Gel pen pack. 9 magnetic bookmarks. Cloth book bag. Waiting is Not Easy book. Zotia lined journal. Grandpa Green book. Toy Story book. Zuru Mini Brands book. Pink Apple Peony candle. Plush throw blanket.
Starting bid
Estimated value $16. The Big Green book of Beginner books. The Big Red book of Beginner books. The Big book of Berenstain Bears. The Big Blue book of Beginner books.
Starting bid
Estimated value: $108. Play-Doh school day fun ages 3+. Play-Doh 8 pack. Play-Doh 4 pack. Play-Doh 16 pack. Star Wars Play-Doh kit. 21 pack mini Play-Doh packs. Play-Doh bucket of fun. Play-Doh Little Chef starter set. Play-Doh vibrant 8 pack.
Starting bid
Level 2 Scooby-doo books.17 of the 30 series set.Estimated value of $34.
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