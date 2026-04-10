Hosted by

Bennett PTA

About this event

Sales closed

Bennett PTA's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2000 58th Ave S, Fargo, ND 58104, USA

Picnic Basket item
Picnic Basket
$16

Starting bid

Estimated value: $40. Snackle box, picnic table cloth, picnic/beach blanket (80"x60"), 14L insulated picnic cooler bag

Lawn Games item
Lawn Games
$20

Starting bid

Estimated value: $50. Giant yard pong, soccer game set, flying dodge frisbee disc

Fleet Farm Fishing Gear item
Fleet Farm Fishing Gear
$28

Starting bid

Estimated value: $70. Winnebago 3500 tackle box, 2 packs of Gulp Bait (leech and minnow), 2 slip lock bobbers (small/medium), 4 Berkley Fusion Snap Jigs, Eagle Crow removable split-shot sinkers

Ziggi's Coffee Basket item
Ziggi's Coffee Basket
$34

Starting bid

Estimated value: $85. $20 Ziggi's Coffee Gift Card, Ziggi's House Blend Coffee (12 oz), Ziggi's t-shirt, chai tea shaker and cups, Ziggi's Coffee mug, Ziggi's chocolate covered Espresso beans

NDSU item
NDSU
$46

Starting bid

Estimated value: $115. NDSU tote bag, NDSU Large T-Shirt, NDSU Youth XL shirt, NDSU garden flag, 2 packs of NDSU under eye stickers, NDSU Barnyard fans 500 pc puzzle, NDSU plush mascot keychain, Bison 701magnet

Minnesota Vikings item
Minnesota Vikings
$24

Starting bid

Estimated value: $60. Minnesota Vikings Purebred Fans Puzzle 500 pc, Vikings mini football, Vikings spatula and bottle opener

Legos item
Legos
$52

Starting bid

Estimated value: $130. Lego figure stand, Lego Creator 3 in 1 Turtle, Lego Creator 3 in 1 Hummingbird, Lego Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle, Lego Mario vs. Luigi, Creator 3 in 1 Hamster, Lego Sonic Speedster Lightning, Lego Technic Hot Rod Car, Lego Creator Cute Animal Birthday Party, Lego Bluey Tea Party

Family Fitness item
Family Fitness
$56

Starting bid

Estimated value: $140. Yeti Yonder Shaker Bottle, Franklin Bocce Ball Set, Neon Volleyball, Dodge Frisbee Disc, Franklin 2 player wooden Pickleball Set, Toss and Catch Game, 8.5" Red and Blue Foam Football, Pee Wee Size Wilson Football, 6" Silent Indoor Basketball

Nerf item
Nerf item
Nerf
$34

Starting bid

Estimated value: $85. Nerf Strike and Score Target, Tactical Vest Kit, Nerf Elite Jr. Flyer, Nerf Zombie Spin Strike Target Game, Nerf Elite 2.0 Eagle Point RD-8

American Gold Gymnastics item
American Gold Gymnastics
$30

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 1 month of gymnastics! Valued at: $75

Ames & Peterson Orthodontics Braces Package item
Ames & Peterson Orthodontics Braces Package
$5,000

Starting bid

-One comprehensive orthodontic treatment by Dr. Matthew S. Ames & Dr. Daniel C Peterson.

-May not be used for treatment in progress or applied towards lab fees or incognito treatment

-May not be combined with any insurance payment. The user accepts that no claims will be filed to insurance for treatment covered by this certificate.

Doolittles Gift Cards #1 item
Doolittles Gift Cards #1
$10

Starting bid

Valued at: $25 gift card

Doolittles Gift Cards #2 item
Doolittles Gift Cards #2
$10

Starting bid

Valued at: $25 gift card

Doolittles Gift Cards #3 item
Doolittles Gift Cards #3
$10

Starting bid

Valued at: $25 gift card


Doolittles Gift Cards #4 item
Doolittles Gift Cards #4
$10

Starting bid

Valued at: $25 gift card

65-minute massage at Emerson Thera item
65-minute massage at Emerson Thera
$32

Starting bid

Valued at: $80

Face Foundrie $100 Gift Card item
Face Foundrie $100 Gift Card
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $100

Golf at Rose Creek item
Golf at Rose Creek
$26

Starting bid

Gift Certificate, good for 1 round of golf for 2 with a cart at Rose Creek Golf Course


Valued at: $66

Golf at Rose Creek item
Golf at Rose Creek
$26

Starting bid

Gift Certificate, good for 1 round of golf for 2 with a cart at Rose Creek Golf Course


Valued at: $66

FM RedHawks Tickets item
FM RedHawks Tickets
$14

Starting bid

-Valued at $34

-2 reserved tickets to any 2026 regular season game

Jen's Bakery Gift Card $25 item
Jen's Bakery Gift Card $25
$10

Starting bid

-Valued at $25

Eckroth Music Gift Certificate item
Eckroth Music Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Valued at $25

Jersey's Mikes: 5 free regular sub coupons item
Jersey's Mikes: 5 free regular sub coupons
$23

Starting bid

-Valued at $58


Jersey's Mikes: 5 BOGO Subs item
Jersey's Mikes: 5 BOGO Subs
$23

Starting bid

Valued at $58

Jersey's Mikes free drink/chip + $2 off item
Jersey's Mikes free drink/chip + $2 off
$16

Starting bid

Valued at $40

-5 free chip & drink coupons

-5 $2 off any size sub coupons

Lowe's Home Improvement Assorted Gifts item
Lowe's Home Improvement Assorted Gifts
$18

Starting bid

Valued at: $46

-Circul water bottle

-mini paint buckets

-mini storage totes

Luther Family Ford Duffel Bag + Goodies #1 item
Luther Family Ford Duffel Bag + Goodies #1
$26

Starting bid

Total value $65.00 Luther Family Ford sweatshirt throw blanket 40 x 52“. Luther Family Ford Puma Bag. Touring TWS earbuds. Car air freshener.

Luther Family Ford Duffel Bag + Goodies #2 item
Luther Family Ford Duffel Bag + Goodies #2
$26

Starting bid

Total value $65.00 Luther Family Ford sweatshirt throw blanket 40 x 52“. Luther Family Ford Puma Bag. Touring TWS earbuds. Car air freshener.

Plains Art Museum household membership item
Plains Art Museum household membership
$40

Starting bid

-valued at $100

-1 yr household membership to Plains Art museum

Scherling Picture Package Voucher #1 item
Scherling Picture Package Voucher #1
$18

Starting bid

-Valued at $45

-voucher for a school picture package

Scherling Picture Package Voucher #2 item
Scherling Picture Package Voucher #2
$18

Starting bid

-Valued at $45

-voucher for a school picture package

Scherling Picture Package Voucher #3 item
Scherling Picture Package Voucher #3
$18

Starting bid

-Valued at $45

-voucher for a school picture package

Scherling Picture Package Voucher #4 item
Scherling Picture Package Voucher #4
$18

Starting bid

-Valued at $45

-voucher for a school picture package

Scherling Picture Package Voucher #5 item
Scherling Picture Package Voucher #5
$18

Starting bid

-Valued at $45

-voucher for a school picture package

TNT: Ninja #1 item
TNT: Ninja #1
$30

Starting bid

-Valued at $76

-1 month of free ninja classes

TNT: Ninja #2 item
TNT: Ninja #2
$30

Starting bid

-Valued at $76

-1 month of free ninja classes

TNT: Gymnastics #1 item
TNT: Gymnastics #1
$30

Starting bid

-Valued at $76

-1 month of free gymnastics classes

TNT: Gymnastics #2 item
TNT: Gymnastics #2
$30

Starting bid

-Valued at $76

-1 month of free gymnastics classes

Valley Imports Basket item
Valley Imports Basket
$60

Starting bid

-Valued at over $150

-Audi Travel Bag -Porsche Power Bank

-Audi A6 logo Smart Tag

-Porsche water bottle

-Porsche Notebook and Pen set

-Porsche reusable shopping bag

-Porsche e-hybrid logo Power Bank

Porsche logo Screen Cleaner

-Porsche Golf Pouch

-Mercedes-Benz lanyard

-Mitsubishi unisex logo crewneck sweatshirt size XL

-Audi ladies long-sleeved hooded tee size M

-Mitsubishi ladies short-sleeved tee size L

2026 MN Lynx Tickets item
2026 MN Lynx Tickets item
2026 MN Lynx Tickets
$100

Starting bid

-Valued at $308 for the pair (face value)/$500+ for the pair when purchased on the secondary market

-1 Pair of 2026 Minnesota Lynx Tickets with access to the LEXUS COURTSIDE CLUB.

-Section 5, Row D, Seats 14 & 15 (Located directly across from the Visiting Team bench, four rows from the court.)

-Winner may select from the following games:

- Wednesday, May 27 vs. Atlanta Dream

- Monday, July 13 vs. Phoenix Mercury

- Saturday, July 18 vs. Portland Fire

- Tuesday, July 28 vs. Toronto Tempo

- Saturday, August 08 vs. Las Vegas Aces

- Monday, August 24 vs. Golden State Valkyries

- Friday, September 18 vs. New York Liberty


Access to the Lexus Courtside Club includes:

-Complimentary pregame buffet

-Complimentary soft drinks throughout the game

-Private entrance into the arena

-Private bathroom for club members

-Arena access 90 minutes before tipoff

-In-game seat service

The Bowler Gift Card #1 item
The Bowler Gift Card #1
$4

Starting bid

Valued at $10

The Bowler Gift Card #2 item
The Bowler Gift Card #2
$4

Starting bid

Valued at $10

The Bowler Gift Card #3 item
The Bowler Gift Card #3
$4

Starting bid

Valued at $10

The Bowler Gift Card #4 item
The Bowler Gift Card #4
$4

Starting bid

Valued at $10

The Bowler Gift Card #5 item
The Bowler Gift Card #5
$4

Starting bid

Valued at $10

Thunder Road Gift Card #1 item
Thunder Road Gift Card #1
$12

Starting bid

-Valued at $32

Thunder Road Gift Card #2 item
Thunder Road Gift Card #2
$12

Starting bid

-Valued at $32

Thunder Road Gift Card #3 item
Thunder Road Gift Card #3
$12

Starting bid

-Valued at $32

Thunder Road Gift Card #4 item
Thunder Road Gift Card #4
$12

Starting bid

-Valued at $32

Thunder Road Gift Card #5 item
Thunder Road Gift Card #5
$12

Starting bid

-Valued at $32

Games to Go Bouncy House Rental item
Games to Go Bouncy House Rental
$80

Starting bid

-Valued at $129

-1 Inflatable Bouncy House Rental for a day of your choosing

BBQ Basket item
BBQ Basket
$29

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $73 Weber deluxe basket. Heinz classic 4 pack of sauces. Corn holders/butter dispenser. Six pack bubble wands. Four pack barbecue rub spices. The Ultimate book of Grilling.

Reading & Books item
Reading & Books
$97

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $243. Bogg bag original tote. Tiny Gardens coloring book with 24 markers. Two LED book lights. Gel pen pack. 9 magnetic bookmarks. Cloth book bag. Waiting is Not Easy book. Zotia lined journal. Grandpa Green book. Toy Story book. Zuru Mini Brands book. Pink Apple Peony candle. Plush throw blanket.

Dr. Seuss used book basket item
Dr. Seuss used book basket
$6

Starting bid

Estimated value $16. The Big Green book of Beginner books. The Big Red book of Beginner books. The Big book of Berenstain Bears. The Big Blue book of Beginner books.

Play-doh basket item
Play-doh basket
$43

Starting bid

Estimated value: $108. Play-Doh school day fun ages 3+. Play-Doh 8 pack. Play-Doh 4 pack. Play-Doh 16 pack. Star Wars Play-Doh kit. 21 pack mini Play-Doh packs. Play-Doh bucket of fun. Play-Doh Little Chef starter set. Play-Doh vibrant 8 pack.

Scooby-Doo level 2 used books item
Scooby-Doo level 2 used books
$17

Starting bid

Level 2 Scooby-doo books.17 of the 30 series set.Estimated value of $34.

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