Bennett PTA's Silent Auction part 2

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About this event
Starting bid
-Valued $25
Starting bid
-Valued at $75
-$40 credit toward TLC service
-basket of TLC's favorite cleaning supplies and tools
Starting bid
-Valued at $38
-100% PREMIUM Lavender, Oatmeal Milk & Honey Spa Gift Set
-Oatmeal, Milk & Honey Body Butter
-Made with 100% pure essential oils and organic/natural oils, oatmeal and honey body butter; the perfect item for spa day at home!
-gently scented with lavender essential oil
-Oatmeal & Honey Bath bomb
Organic Bath bomb handcrafted with natural oils to provide deep relaxation. This bath bomb has sweet honey and oatmeal fragrance, providing a calming experience.
-DREAMER'S SOAP (99% organic)
Scented using only lavender Essential Oil, All natural, and includes real lavender petals. It also has oatmeal for gentle scrub and extra pampering!
-Organic Beeswax & Coconut Vanilla Lip Balm. Organic beeswax meets coconut oil, avocado oil with Vitamin E and shea butter to moisturize and heal rough lips/skin.
-Hand-poured Lavender Soy Candle topped with French lavender. This 4 oz candle smells amazingly soothing and will take you right to the lavender farm. Burn time 10~15 hours. The scent is not overbearing, and gentle.
-Herbs & Twine Natural Sponge
-Oatmeal, Milk & Honey Bath bomb
Starting bid
-Valued at $88. On the border café style chips. Lupes taco gift voucher. Mainstays taco holder. Avocado pod. Taco shells x four boxes. Tostitos salsa con queso x two jars. Taco Bell hot sauce. Taco Bell spicy ranchero sauce. Old El Paso low sodium taco seasoning x three McCormick taco seasoning x two Cactus Porte-tacos.
Starting bid
-Valued at $84
-Armor all protectant wipes,
-Armor all glass wipes
-Armor all air freshener wipes
-Armor all wash and wax ultra shine
-Armor all complete car care gift pack
-Armor all drying tall
-Armor all glass wipes
-Armor all cleaning wipes
-Armor all wash mitt
-Microfiber towels x3
-Little tres 2 pack
-Vanilla aroma air freshener x2
Starting bid
-Valued at $53
-Mainstays pizza pan, Taco, cat, goat, cheese, pizza game, pizza goldfish, Mama mary pizza crust, Hormel pepperonis, pizza cutter, I love pizza napkins, prego pizza sauce
Starting bid
-Valued at 135.00
Hero brand, shaggy dog toy. Aveloura pet water bottle. Shroomie scout plush toy. Giftable world 9 inch giraffe toy. Dehydrated duck and blueberry jerky. 16 ounce bag of surfers delight food. Boots and Barkley dog toy. Boots and Barkley cat toy. Chuck it ultra fetch stick. Martha Stewart faux fur pet bed. Lamb chop dog toy. Two collapsible pet bowls. Natural pet center gift card.
Starting bid
-Valued at $83.00. marshmallow madness game. Monopoly expansion game. Incohearent game. Farkle rainbow edition. Bean-boozed. Skip-Bo card game. Five crowns card game. Uno. Phase 10 card game. Two pack of cards. Playing card dispenser. Would you rather game book. S’mores mix. Word find and sudoku books.
Starting bid
-Valued at $90. Movie plush blanket. Cheetos NKD. Act butter lovers six pack of popcorn. Two 3 pack boxes of pop secret movie theater butter popcorn. Kinder chocolate minis. Popcorn bucket ,cups and straws. Movie trivia game. Jumbo size junior mints, sour patch kids, milk duds, Ike and Mike and Nerd gummy clusters.
Starting bid
-Valued at $36
How to train your Dragon books 1-5. My life as a fifth grade comedian. Mrs. Roopy is loopy. Shelby‘s story. Fudge a-mania. Charlotte‘s Web. The girl who drank the moon. The secret garden. I am Saca gawea. Do unto otters. The library dog. Herbie Jones and second grade slippers. I am Abraham Lincoln. A-to-Z mystery books. Snow monsters do drink hot chocolate. Six chapter books. A fleece throw blanket.
Starting bid
-Valued at $40.00.
-33 American girl doll books.
Blizzard besties book.
The Borrower‘s afloat book.
Riding freedom book.
Because of the rabbit book.
American girl meets Laurie.
American girls short stories -Kristen.
-Guess who family, friends and the new girl.
-And many more!!
Starting bid
-Valued at $23.00
-The missing book series, books 1-5 and the missing risk book.
-Song for a whale book.
-The river we remember book.
-One crazy summer book.
-Ever after high book.
-A fleece throw blanket.
Starting bid
-Valued at $48.00
-The little engine that could book.
-Three magic treehouse books.
-Two Curious George/Clifford books.
-Four Scooby Doo books.
-Amelia Bedelia book.
-Jungle book.
-The snowy day book.
-2 "I can read superhero books."
-Four superhero books.
-The boxcar children books.
-One fleece throw blanket.
Starting bid
-Valued at $50
-gift certificate for $50 to be used on a purchase of $100 or more, only on full priced merchandise.
Starting bid
-Valued at $50
-gift certificate for $50 to be used on a purchase of $100 or more, only on full priced merchandise.
Starting bid
-Valued at $50
-gift certificate for $50 to be used on a purchase of $100 or more, only on full priced merchandise.
Starting bid
-Valued at $50
-gift certificate for $50 to be used on a purchase of $100 or more, only on full priced merchandise.
Starting bid
Valued at $127
-Milk momofuko Milk Bar book, spatula set, Mc cormick spatula red x 2, Good cook baking pan, Fancy classic rainbow sprinkles, coking concepts measuring cups, stainless steel 11 inch icing spatula, ballon whisk, Martha white muffin mix x2 blueberry and banana, Protein Pancake and waffle mix, betty crocker brownie mix x2, Duncan Hines chocolate frosting.
Starting bid
Valued at $ 79
TBC X 12 paint sticks, crayola x12 colored pencils, Outline markers x12, Ultra clean washable markers x10, Rainbow loom bracelet making kit, perler bead craft set cars, mondo llama jungle bucket of crafts, perler bead set flowers.
Starting bid
Valued at $87
Make your own ice cream kart,
ten waffle bowls, star sprinkles, chocolate sprinkles,and rainbow sprinkles,x2 smuckers topping,6 in one decorating sprinkles,maraschino cherrys,chopped pecans,DQ giftcard
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