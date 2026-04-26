Bennett PTA's Silent Auction part 2

-Valued at $38

-100% PREMIUM Lavender, Oatmeal Milk & Honey Spa Gift Set

-Oatmeal, Milk & Honey Body Butter

-Made with 100% pure essential oils and organic/natural oils, oatmeal and honey body butter; the perfect item for spa day at home!

-gently scented with lavender essential oil

-Oatmeal & Honey Bath bomb

Organic Bath bomb handcrafted with natural oils to provide deep relaxation. This bath bomb has sweet honey and oatmeal fragrance, providing a calming experience.

-DREAMER'S SOAP (99% organic)

Scented using only lavender Essential Oil, All natural, and includes real lavender petals. It also has oatmeal for gentle scrub and extra pampering!

-Organic Beeswax & Coconut Vanilla Lip Balm. Organic beeswax meets coconut oil, avocado oil with Vitamin E and shea butter to moisturize and heal rough lips/skin.

-Hand-poured Lavender Soy Candle topped with French lavender. This 4 oz candle smells amazingly soothing and will take you right to the lavender farm. Burn time 10~15 hours. The scent is not overbearing, and gentle.

-Herbs & Twine Natural Sponge

-Oatmeal, Milk & Honey Bath bomb