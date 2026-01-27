Bennett Elementary Parent Teacher Organization
Bennett Elementary Parent Teacher Organization has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Bennett Elementary Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

Sales closed

Bennett PTO 2026 Galentine's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1289 Johnson Rd, Allen, TX 75013

50 Units of Botox from Setty Plastics item
50 Units of Botox from Setty Plastics
$100

Starting bid

50 units of BOTOX® from Setty Plastics in in McKinney, TX. A popular, effective solution to facial lines and wrinkles around the eyes. This non-surgical treatment addresses crow's feet or lines around the eyes, promoting a smoother, more youthful appearance. Valued at $700. Redeem by 12/31/2026.

Dallas Arboretum Overnight Experience item
Dallas Arboretum Overnight Experience
$250

Starting bid

PACKAGE INCLUDES:

• Overnight experience for up to 25 guests (children and adults).

• Available Friday or Saturday nights, 6pm–9am.

• Overnight includes an evening snack and continental breakfast

• Advance reservations recommended; subject to availability.


Overnight Experience Package is valued at $1375. Redeem by 12/31/26

Bennett Birthday Surprise! item
Bennett Birthday Surprise!
$25

Starting bid

Benny to surprise your child with a goodie bag on their birthday. Priceless!

Pure Barre item
Pure Barre
$25

Starting bid

One month free at Pure Barre in Allen, Mckinney or Prosper. Valued at $199. Redeem by June 30th, 2026.

Bennett 5th Grade Graduation Reserved Seats (2) item
Bennett 5th Grade Graduation Reserved Seats (2)
$25

Starting bid

2 reserved seats for Bennett 2026 5th Grade Graduation. Priceless!

Perot Museum CORE 5 Membership item
Perot Museum CORE 5 Membership
$25

Starting bid

Perot Museum CORE 5 Membership! Experience a fun-filled year of discovery with unlimited general admission for 5 people aged 2+, plus benefits to help make your visits special at every turn. Valued at $165. Redeem by February 6, 2027.

Bennett Fall 2026 Reserved Parking Spot item
Bennett Fall 2026 Reserved Parking Spot
$25

Starting bid

Bennett reserved parking spot in front lot Fall 2026. Priceless!

Boudoir by Erin Photoshoot item
Boudoir by Erin Photoshoot
$75

Starting bid

30 Minute Boudoir by Erin Photo session. Valued at $395. Redeem by March 31, 2026.

Bennett Principal for a Day item
Bennett Principal for a Day
$25

Starting bid

Bennett Principal for a Day. Priceless!

Avena Skin Facial item
Avena Skin Facial
$50

Starting bid

Aneva Skin Glacial Gloss Facial. A premium, multi-step facial that uses controlled cooling, exfoliation, and active topicals to brighten the skin and address concerns like premature aging, uneven tone, redness, and puffiness—all while providing a relaxing, soothing experience. The treatment includes a thorough cleanse, a light peel, gentle exfoliation, extractions, and a deeply nourishing mask, sealed in with Glacial signature moisturizer, with continuous cold therapy from start to finish. Valued at $295.

Bennett Lunch with a Teacher item
Bennett Lunch with a Teacher
$25

Starting bid

Bennett Lunch with a teacher. Priceless!

Gordons Garden Art Watercolor item
Gordons Garden Art Watercolor
$25

Starting bid

Gordon's Garden Art Custom Watercolor House Portrait. Valued at $150. Redeem by February, 12th 2027.

Bennett Kinder Graduation Reserved Seats (2) item
Bennett Kinder Graduation Reserved Seats (2)
$25

Starting bid

2 reserved seats for Bennett 2026 Kindergarten Graduation. Priceless!

Aqua-Tots Bundle item
Aqua-Tots Bundle
$25

Starting bid

Aqua Tots bundle including 1 month membership, towel, goggles & t-shirt. Valued at $175. Redeem by 9/30/26.

Bennett Spring 2027 Reserved Parking Spot item
Bennett Spring 2027 Reserved Parking Spot
$25

Starting bid

Bennett reserved parking spot in front lot Spring 2027. Priceless!

Another Vice Botox item
Another Vice Botox
$50

Starting bid

Gift Voucher for 1/2 Syringe of Lip Filler from Another Vice Botox & Beauty Bar. Valued at $275. Redeem by March, 31st 2026.

Bradford Photography item
Bradford Photography
$300

Starting bid

Exclusive Family Portrait plus Luxury Hotel Stay in New York or Miami! Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford in either his New York or Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus a one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or at the EAST Miami. Valued at $5500. Redeem by 5/17/26.

Fluff-N-Stuff Gift Basket item
Fluff-N-Stuff Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Fabulous Fluff-N-Stuff gift basket! Fluff-N-Stuff slime — made for mixing, stretching, and seriously satisfying play. Valued at $75.

Orange Twist item
Orange Twist
$75

Starting bid

Glow Facial and skincare bundle. Glo2Facial® is more than a facial — it’s a 3-in-1 treatment that exfoliates, oxygenates, and infuses skin with medical-grade serums. The result? An immediate glow plus long-term improvements in hydration, texture, and tone. Valued at $544.

Reform Pilates subscription & swag bag item
Reform Pilates subscription & swag bag
$25

Starting bid

One month free unlimited at Reform Pilates, plus a fantastic swag bag! Valued at $250.

Goldilocks Permanent Bracelet item
Goldilocks Permanent Bracelet
$25

Starting bid

Gift card for Goldilocks Permanent Jewelry. Valued at $75. Redeem by 7/31/26.

Bennett College Week item
Bennett College Week
$25

Starting bid

Bennett fly your college flag during college week. Priceless!

Live Wise Family Vitamin Bundle item
Live Wise Family Vitamin Bundle
$25

Starting bid

LiveWise Family Vitamin Bundle including organic liquid D3+K2, B12 & Vitamin C. Valued at $165.

Alpha Omega 1 Month Membership (#1) item
Alpha Omega 1 Month Membership (#1)
$25

Starting bid

Alpha Omega 1 Month Membership. Valued at $130. Redeem by 5/31/26.

Alpha Omega 1 Month Membership (#2) item
Alpha Omega 1 Month Membership (#2)
$25

Starting bid

Alpha Omega 1 Month Membership. Valued at $130. Redeem by 5/31/26.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!