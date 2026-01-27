Bennett PTO 2026 Galentine's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
1289 Johnson Rd, Allen, TX 75013
50 units of BOTOX® from Setty Plastics in in McKinney, TX. A popular, effective solution to facial lines and wrinkles around the eyes. This non-surgical treatment addresses crow's feet or lines around the eyes, promoting a smoother, more youthful appearance. Valued at $700. Redeem by 12/31/2026.
PACKAGE INCLUDES:
• Overnight experience for up to 25 guests (children and adults).
• Available Friday or Saturday nights, 6pm–9am.
• Overnight includes an evening snack and continental breakfast
• Advance reservations recommended; subject to availability.
Overnight Experience Package is valued at $1375. Redeem by 12/31/26
Benny to surprise your child with a goodie bag on their birthday. Priceless!
One month free at Pure Barre in Allen, Mckinney or Prosper. Valued at $199. Redeem by June 30th, 2026.
2 reserved seats for Bennett 2026 5th Grade Graduation. Priceless!
Perot Museum CORE 5 Membership! Experience a fun-filled year of discovery with unlimited general admission for 5 people aged 2+, plus benefits to help make your visits special at every turn. Valued at $165. Redeem by February 6, 2027.
Bennett reserved parking spot in front lot Fall 2026. Priceless!
30 Minute Boudoir by Erin Photo session. Valued at $395. Redeem by March 31, 2026.
Bennett Principal for a Day. Priceless!
Aneva Skin Glacial Gloss Facial. A premium, multi-step facial that uses controlled cooling, exfoliation, and active topicals to brighten the skin and address concerns like premature aging, uneven tone, redness, and puffiness—all while providing a relaxing, soothing experience. The treatment includes a thorough cleanse, a light peel, gentle exfoliation, extractions, and a deeply nourishing mask, sealed in with Glacial signature moisturizer, with continuous cold therapy from start to finish. Valued at $295.
Bennett Lunch with a teacher. Priceless!
Gordon's Garden Art Custom Watercolor House Portrait. Valued at $150. Redeem by February, 12th 2027.
2 reserved seats for Bennett 2026 Kindergarten Graduation. Priceless!
Aqua Tots bundle including 1 month membership, towel, goggles & t-shirt. Valued at $175. Redeem by 9/30/26.
Bennett reserved parking spot in front lot Spring 2027. Priceless!
Gift Voucher for 1/2 Syringe of Lip Filler from Another Vice Botox & Beauty Bar. Valued at $275. Redeem by March, 31st 2026.
Exclusive Family Portrait plus Luxury Hotel Stay in New York or Miami! Be photographed by World Renowned Bradford in either his New York or Miami location. Package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus a one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or at the EAST Miami. Valued at $5500. Redeem by 5/17/26.
Fabulous Fluff-N-Stuff gift basket! Fluff-N-Stuff slime — made for mixing, stretching, and seriously satisfying play. Valued at $75.
Glow Facial and skincare bundle. Glo2Facial® is more than a facial — it’s a 3-in-1 treatment that exfoliates, oxygenates, and infuses skin with medical-grade serums. The result? An immediate glow plus long-term improvements in hydration, texture, and tone. Valued at $544.
One month free unlimited at Reform Pilates, plus a fantastic swag bag! Valued at $250.
Gift card for Goldilocks Permanent Jewelry. Valued at $75. Redeem by 7/31/26.
Bennett fly your college flag during college week. Priceless!
LiveWise Family Vitamin Bundle including organic liquid D3+K2, B12 & Vitamin C. Valued at $165.
Alpha Omega 1 Month Membership. Valued at $130. Redeem by 5/31/26.
Alpha Omega 1 Month Membership. Valued at $130. Redeem by 5/31/26.
