BCoC Annual Golf Raffle 2025

Home Golf Simulator (Goal 100 Tickets)
$5
  • The Phigolf Swing Analysis Motion Sensor lets you enjoy various golf games in the app while improving your skills. Keep in mind, though, that its accuracy may not match specialized tools like FPS cameras and radar launch monitors. Results can also vary based on your individual habits and environmental conditions.
  • GOLF FOR ALL: Our 9.8g USB-C motion sensor delivers an authentic golf feel. Just pair it via Bluetooth, attach it to your swing stick or golf club, and start playing. Phigolf is user-friendly and perfect for golfers of all levels. Enjoy multiplayer sessions for up to 4 players!
  • EXPERIENCE TOP GOLF COURSES: Access 58 courses from one device—more than any other simulator! Enjoy 9 classic and 8 HD courses through the Phigolf app, plus 41 additional options on E6 Connect paid app. Dive into diverse golfing environments for endless fun!
  • OVER 38,000 COURSES WORLDWIDE: With Phigolf, you can enjoy additional 38,000 courses around the world. You can search for nearby courses or find and play your desired course. Experience every course on earth conveniently from the comfort of your home. * World Tour courses will be paid starting August 2025.
  • USE YOUR OWN CLUBS: Insert the Phigolf sensor into your personal clubs and swing real balls outdoors for an authentic experience. Our upgraded 27.6-inch, 500g steel shaft swing stick, with a replaceable grip, is great for small spaces and mimics the feel of a real golf club. Just be sure to set up a net for your practice sessions!
Home Practice Net (Goal 50 Tickets)
$3

$200 Value

  • 【Multiple Target Golf Net- Golf Simulators for Home 】Our 10*7ft golf hitting net features a central bullseye target and target pockets in four directions. Whether you are practicing your golf driving, swing, putting, or chipping, this durable golf net provides a variety of training targets to improve your skills. Whether you are a beginner, enthusiast, or an experienced golfer, this golf practice accessory is designed to improve your game and help you reach your full potential on the course.
  • 【Upgraded Durable, Impact-Resistant Material】We have fully upgraded the quality of the golf net, encrypted and thickened to ensure that it is not easily torn by the impact of golf balls. This set of golf equipment is made of 600D Oxford cloth, 270g high-density nylon net, and 0.45-inch thick reinforced fiberglass structure, which has excellent durability and impact resistance. You can achieve high-intensity golf swing practice indoors/outdoors, release your passion and enjoy the fun of golf
  • 【Portable Golf Practice Net Set】Our golf swing trainer comes with a 3-in-1 turf golf mat, 5 golf balls, 1 rubber tee, 1 large-capacity carry bag and 4 ground stakes. The portable design allows all accessories to be placed in a carry bag, which is convenient for outdoor and indoor golf practice. Various targets help players focus on various aspects of swinging, chipping, hitting and driving. These are ideal golf accessories for men/women.
  • 【Easy to install and disassemble】We have simplified the installation procedure, assemble two cross poles, prop up the dome tent, and fix it with ground spikes. Disassembly is also simple, just push the poles out. This way you can easily set up the golf net anywhere, such as the living room, garden or basement.
Blackstone 22" Grill (Goal 100 Tickets)
$5

$350 Value


  • Blackstone ProSeries 2-Burner 22" Propane Omnivore Griddle with Dual Side Shelves
  • Blackstone's Omnivore Griddle Plate is designed and tested to have faster preheat and recovery times, heat more evenly across the griddle top, and use less fuel to maintain high heat
  • Utilize the propane tank storage cabinet to keep your propane tank tucked away
  • Features a built-in hood to protect your griddle top 
Golf Trunk Organizer (Goal 50 Tickets)
$2

$50 Value


  • Well-Designed: The Golf Trunk Organizer features 2 reinforced hard side walls for extra strength and support to hold its shape. Ventilated shoe compartment with divider at the bottom holds 2 pairs of golf shoes up to US Mens 16
  • Removal Dividers: The main compartment is divided into five rooms to store your golf gloves, shirts, pants or hats. You can remove the whole top padded divider but can not adjust its place. The bottom divider strongly supports the top space's weight
  • Multi-Pockets: The top pocket is designed to your golf tees, scorecards, towels. A side mesh pocket holds your golf gloves, another zippered pocket holds important items. Store all your golf accessories in this bag and keeps them neatly
iShark Matrick Vac
$5

$400 Value


The Shark Matrix IQ Robot Vacuum features  powerful suction , multi-surface cleaning, and a  self-emptying base with 60-day capacity . It uses  360 LiDAR vision  to map homes, detect objects, and avoid collisions. The robot offers  cleaning customization through the Shark Clean app , allowing users to select areas to clean and set schedules. With Matrix Clean, it cleans using a precision grid for deep coverage. The vacuum is suitable for pets, capturing hair and dander, and can  recharge and resume cleaning  where it left off, ensuring thorough cleaning of carpets and hardwood floors.

