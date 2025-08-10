BCoC Annual Golf Raffle 2025

$200 Value

【Multiple Target Golf Net- Golf Simulators for Home 】Our 10*7ft golf hitting net features a central bullseye target and target pockets in four directions. Whether you are practicing your golf driving, swing, putting, or chipping, this durable golf net provides a variety of training targets to improve your skills. Whether you are a beginner, enthusiast, or an experienced golfer, this golf practice accessory is designed to improve your game and help you reach your full potential on the course.

【Upgraded Durable, Impact-Resistant Material】We have fully upgraded the quality of the golf net, encrypted and thickened to ensure that it is not easily torn by the impact of golf balls. This set of golf equipment is made of 600D Oxford cloth, 270g high-density nylon net, and 0.45-inch thick reinforced fiberglass structure, which has excellent durability and impact resistance. You can achieve high-intensity golf swing practice indoors/outdoors, release your passion and enjoy the fun of golf

【Portable Golf Practice Net Set】Our golf swing trainer comes with a 3-in-1 turf golf mat, 5 golf balls, 1 rubber tee, 1 large-capacity carry bag and 4 ground stakes. The portable design allows all accessories to be placed in a carry bag, which is convenient for outdoor and indoor golf practice. Various targets help players focus on various aspects of swinging, chipping, hitting and driving. These are ideal golf accessories for men/women.