Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless

Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless's Silent Auction

300 Pleasant St, Bennington, VT 05201, USA

Autographed NFL Football Photo - Doug Flutie
$50

Starting bid

Bring the action home with this exclusive autographed photo featuring NFL legend Doug Flutie. This 8x10" photo is hand-signed and includes a stamp of authenticity. Whether you're a lifelong fan or a collector, these iconic images are perfect for your office, fan cave, or gift-giving. Includes stamp of authenticity Featured player: Doug Flutie A must-have for any football enthusiast!
Autographed NFL Football Photo - Rhamondre Stevenson
$75

Starting bid

Bring the action home with this exclusive autographed photo featuring NFL legend Rhamondre Stevenson.This 8x10" photo is hand-signed and includes a letter of authenticity. Whether you're a lifelong fan or a collector, these iconic images are perfect for your office, fan cave, or gift-giving. Includes letter of authentication Featured player: Rhamondre Stevenson A must-have for any football enthusiast!
Autographed Major League Baseball - Triston Casas
$99

Starting bid

Step up to the plate with this authenticated MLB baseball, personally autographed byTriston Casas. This collector’s item is a conversation starter for any sports room or memorabilia shelf. Official Rawlings MLB baseball Signed in permanent ink Comes with letter of authentication Whether you're bidding for yourself or a sports-loving friend, this signed baseball is a home run for a great cause.

