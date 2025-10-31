Beverlys Angels Inc

Offered by

Beverlys Angels Inc

About this shop

Benny Pajamas

Gift to a child in need
$50

Donate a pair of our Benny organic bamboo pajamas to a child Beverly's Angels Serves.

1 pair of Benny Pajamas Size Newborn
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

1 pair of Benny Pajamas - Size 0-3 months
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

1 pair of Benny Pajamas - Size 3-6 months
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

1 pair of Benny Pajamas - Size 6-9 months
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

1 pair of Benny Pajamas - Size 9-12 months
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

1 pair of Benny Pajamas - Size 12-18 months
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

1 pair of Benny Pajamas - Size 18 - 24 months
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

1 pair of Benny Pajamas - Size 2T
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

1 pair of Benny Pajamas - Size 3T
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

1 pair of Benny Pajamas - Size 4T
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

1 pair of Benny Pajamas - Size 5T
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

1 pair of Benny Pajamas - Size 6 (in children)
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

1 pair of Benny Pajamas - Size 8 (in children)
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

1 pair of Benny Pajamas - Size 10 (in children)
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

1 pair of Benny Pajamas - Size 12 (in children)
$65

Includes shipping to the continental United States

Add a donation for Beverlys Angels Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!