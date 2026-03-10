A Night at Benny's

About this event
Looks like Benny put your name on the list. The Friend of Benny ticket gets you into Benny’s Room for a night of music, cocktails, and great company—all in support of The Excellence Project.
Includes:
• Entry to the event in Benny’s Room
• Open bar and good vibes all night
• The satisfaction of supporting The Excellence Project’s mission and youth programs
Not everyone gets this invite. The Inner Circle of Benny ticket is for guests who want to show up in style and show extra love to The Excellence Project.
Includes:
• All Friend of Benny perks
• A welcome champagne toast upon arrival and access to the top-shelf bar
• An extra contribution supporting The Excellence Project’s youth programs
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!