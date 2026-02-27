Benson Hill Cooperative Preschool Spring Auction

4 Hours of Babysitting with Ms. Kelly

Every grown up deserves a break!

I can provide a trusted caretaking experience while you take time for yourself. You are welcome to stay home and watch a movie or even take a nap, or you can head out for a fun night.

This offer is for the summer months while we are out of school. I will bring all my preschool teacher energy to make sure it is a really special experience for your kids.





When: Weekdays or Weekends during Summer 2026.

Planning: Please give 2 weeks notice for weekdays and 3 weeks notice for weekends.

Location: At your home. You can stay in or go out.





Valued at $100 (actually, priceless)