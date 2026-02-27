Benson Hill Cooperative Preschool Spring Auction

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Starting bid
4 Tickets to any shows at Jet City Improv's Drama Room. Valued at $80.
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Certificate for 1 yard or 10 bags of compost. Delivery not included. Material can be picked up at any Cedar Grove location, or delivery arrangements can be made by calling 1(877)764-5748. If requesting material be delivered, a fee will apply.
For locations, hours, and contact information, please visit cedar-grove.com.
Certificate expires: 1/13/2027
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4 Guest Passes to the Burke Natural History Museum in Seattle. Valued at $60.
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4 Passes to the Northwest Railway Museum. Valued at $120.
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4 Passes to the Northwest Railway Museum. Valued at $120.
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Handmade wooden chessboard with wooden chess pieces organized inside. Valued at $100.
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Crocheted bag with strap, crocheted creature and two children's books. Made by Penny Lane. Valued at $80.
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New in box Melissa and Doug toy: Band in a Box. 10 piece musical instruments. Valued at $20
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Children's doctor costume and play medical bag with instruments included. Valued at $25.
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Pearson Online and Blended Learning made Kindergarten Science kit for magnet experimenting and Kindergarten art kit for painting. Valued at $20.
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Pearson Online and Blended Learning made for early elementary learning and experimenting. Includes a science kit with basic science tools and art kit paint, coloring pencils, paper and more. Valued at $40.
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Compass Rose Organization Bundle with 3 ballpoint pens, planner and grocery run list. Valued at $50.
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Compass Rose Spa Moment Bundle with Cicada perfume and premium lotion. Valued at $60.
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Tokyo Milk Perfume with notes of sweet honey, sugared violet, jasmine, and sandalwood. Valued at $50.
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From Portland, OR donated by Compass Rose. Yed Omi handmade earrings. Valued at $125.
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Harlow from Portland, OR Brass Pendant Earrings on antique gunmetal earwire. Fern. Valued at $30.
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Harlow from Portland Brass Pendant Earrings on antique gunmetal earwire. Sunburst. Valued at $30.
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Harlow from Portland Brass Pendant Earrings on antique gunmetal earwire. Fan. Valued at $30.
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McMenamin's Gift Card to any location. Usable for food, hotel, gifts and more. Valued at $50.
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10 Online Courses focused onPelvic Floor and Post Partum Physical Therapy. Information Package and Training Exercises by a Doctor of Physical Therapy: Aileen Fitzpatrick of Nourished Roots. Valued at $225
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Imagine parking as close as possible during a rainy drop off! If you win the spot you will be taking Ms. Kristie's parking spot closest to the playground for the entire 2026-2027 school year!
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This one is for our out of towners! The family that would be here if they could and want to see our Sparrows succeed! The winner will receive a thank you card signed by their favorite Sparrow. Please include the name of which Sparrow you would like to sponsor with your donation. We are so thankful for you!
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This one is for our out of towners! The family that would be here if they could and want to see our Hummingbirds fly high! The winner will receive a thank you card signed by their favorite Hummingbird. Please include the name of which Hummingbird you would like to sponsor with your donation. We are so thankful for you!
Starting bid
This one is for our out of towners! The family that would be here if they could and want to see our Eagles soar! The winner will receive a thank you card signed by their favorite Eagle. Please include the name of which Eagle you would like to sponsor with your donation. We are so thankful for you!
Starting bid
This one is for our out of towners! The family that would be here if they could and want to see our Explorers expand! The winner will receive a thank you card signed by their favorite Explorer. Please include the name of which Explorer you would like to sponsor with your donation. We are so thankful for you!
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One month of membership to The Little Gym in Kent/Renton. Plus backpack, bag, keychain, stamp, beanbag and water bottle. Valued at $140.
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5 packets of seeds (African Marigolds, Marigolds, Wildflower Mix, Giant Sunflower and Wildflower Mix). 5 starter plants (Indoor: Tree philodendron, bromeliad Outdoor: Orange daylily. Edible/Outdoor: Shallots, Green Kohlrabi. Valued at $90.
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I scream, you scream, we all scream, for ICE CREAM! Includes ice cream maker, sprinkles, bowls and spoons, chocolate and caramel sauce, and an ice cream scoop. Valued at $100.
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Everything you need for a cozy morning! Includes mini maker system with 6 different plate options (waffles, eggs, pancakes and more), pancake mix, maple syrup, nutella (not pictured but it's in there!) and Coffee World Tour 4 pack of whole bean coffee. Valued at $50.
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$25 gift certificate to participating Ivar's, Kidd Valley and Spud locations. Valued at $25.
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Gift Certificate for a family portrait session with Hellriegel's Foto Portrait Studio; our school photographer. The certificate is for $400; $300 for the portrait session and a $100 credit for any photos purchased. Expires May 31, 2029. Valued at $800.
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a family portrait session with Hellriegel's Foto Portrait Studio; our school photographer. The certificate is for $400; $300 for the portrait session and a $100 credit for any photos purchased. Expires May 31, 2029. Valued at $800.
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Transform your home with expert guidance from Realm Home, a premier home renovation advisory service designed to help homeowners save time, money, and stress on their projects.
Special Offer:
This package includes our full advisory service (valued at $499) PLUS a $1,000 construction credit when signing a contract with any contractor we help you secure. Total value $1,499.
Project budget threshold starts at $45,000.
Projects must begin within the next 12 months.
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4 tickets to MoPOP in Seattle. Valued at $100.
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4 Hours of Babysitting with Ms. Kelly
Every grown up deserves a break!
I can provide a trusted caretaking experience while you take time for yourself. You are welcome to stay home and watch a movie or even take a nap, or you can head out for a fun night.
This offer is for the summer months while we are out of school. I will bring all my preschool teacher energy to make sure it is a really special experience for your kids.
When: Weekdays or Weekends during Summer 2026.
Planning: Please give 2 weeks notice for weekdays and 3 weeks notice for weekends.
Location: At your home. You can stay in or go out.
Valued at $100 (actually, priceless)
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African Violet House plant. Care: likes bright indirect light, water when dry. Valued at $15.
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ZZ House Plant. Care: low light, water every other week. Valued at $30.
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ZZ House Plant. Care: low light, water every other week. Valued at $30.
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Snake House Plant. Care: bright indirect light, easy care, water when dry. Valued at $30.
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Snake House Plant. Care: bright indirect light, easy care, water when dry. Valued at $30.
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Multiple plants to start your home plant journey (or add to what you already have!). Includes 2 Pothos, Arrowhead, and Chinese money tree. Care: All are easy to grow with bright indirect light. Water when dry. Valued at $40.
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Basket filled with Bluey's favorite things! Includes Bluey's family t shirt, bubble machine, book, charades and blanket. Valued at $80.
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Your toddlers favorite overalls wearing teacher! Includes sensory cards, water wow coloring pad, wooden song puzzle, Ms. Rachel stuffed doll, and Ms. Rachel and friends finger puppets. Valued at $75.
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Stay Aware, Stay Active: Shokz OpenRun Wireless Headphones
Experience the next generation of audio with the Shokz OpenRun. Designed for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, these headphones sit outside your ear, allowing you to hear traffic, nature, or your kids while enjoying your favorite music or podcasts.
• Safety First: Open-ear design for total situational awareness.
• All-Weather Durability: IP67 waterproof rating handles sweat, rain, and dust.
• All-Day Comfort: A lightweight titanium frame ensures a secure, "bud-free" fit.
• Fast Charging: 8 hours of battery life plus a 10-minute quick charge for an extra 1.5 hours of play. Value $130.
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Experience bike rides with your favorite copilot using the Dash RM child bike seat. This rack-mounted seat is a cinch to install on most rear bike racks—no tools necessary! Don’t be fooled by its lightweight construction, the Dash RM is heavy on durability and comfort so you and your little one can relax and enjoy the ride. Value $170-230.
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Perfect for little ones who love outdoor adventures! This spring gift basket includes a Battat Pull & Squeeze Toy Set, Eric Carle Rainbow Picnic Play’n Learn System, Sun Squad Sidewalk Chalk Set, Snail Bubble Machine, Goldfish Crackers, Dried Strawberries, Plaid Picnic Blanket, Decorate Your Own Cookies Set, and a $20 Cold Stone Creamery Gift Card — all beautifully arranged in a decorative wicker basket. A wonderful gift for any young child ready to enjoy the season! Valued at $130.
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Breathe in, breathe out and relaaaaax. This basket has everything you need to enter nirvana. Includes shaker and mixing ball, whey protein, yoga mat cleaner, palo santo stick, $100 gift certificate to Imagine Hot Yoga Wellness. Valued at $150.
Starting bid
It's time to take your favorite friends and make some memories in nature! Includes camera box, sidewalk chalk, football, soccer ball, bunch o balloons, 4 coloring crafts with markers, magnifying glass, fox cup, bug magnifier, bubbles, sunscreen, water bottle, seeds and little pot, snack tray. Valued at $100.
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This basket is chock full of items! Markers, crayons, glue, paper, paint, clay, paintbrushes, ultimate light board and so many more supplies to make every craft dream a reality. Valued at $140.
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Take home the memory of all the growing they did this year. Help this plant get bigger and stronger just like every Eagle! Decorated by the Eagles Class. Value is priceless!
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Everything you need to be an expert fly fisher or at least look like you're one! Hand tied flies, fillet knife, gloves, fishing line, goldfish/swedish fish hats, cedar grilling planks, sunscreen and a fly fishing book. Valued at $ .
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Time to enjoy some down time! Includes 6 multicolored shot glasses in a silver holder, lime margarita mix and running salt. Tequila not included ;). Valued at $30.
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Time to see who the best gamer in the family is! Included Monopoly Eternals, popcorn, snack and some superhero items. Valued at $30.
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Show off your style with a custom created piece by Ashley Gianninotti! Includes your choice of one bracelet OR necklace OR pair of earrings. Valued at $50.
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One month of piano lessons! Includes 4 30 minutes lessons with Ashley Gianninotti, lesson notebook, primer level instructions books. Age 6 minimum. Lessons begin in September. Valued at $120.
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Even the smallest person can change the world! Show off your love of Lord of the Rings with this beautiful hand made book flower by Jamie Bell. Valued at $60.
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A colorful keepsake made by Ms. Kelly’s Hummingbirds! Each child chose or was given a color to help pour, creating a special planter that captures who they are right now in our bright little classroom. Includes a gladiolus plant, ready to grow tall and bloom with care. Special thank you to Jenn for helping create the planter and Erin for donating the plant.
Starting bid
A colorful keepsake made by Ms. Kelly’s Sparrows! Each child chose or was given a color to help pour, creating a special planter full of personality, process art, and beautiful imperfection. Includes a Dieffenbachia plant with big patterned leaves, ready to keep growing just like our Sparrows. Special thank you to Holly for creating the planter and Erin for donating the plant.
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Wise Massage is located in the Kent valley, just five minutes from the Tukwila Costco.
Michelle specializes in injury recovery and prenatal massage. She believes that each massage should be designed specifically for each individual. Her intuitive approach allows her to adapt pressure and techniques based on each client’s preferences and needs. Valued at $100.
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Every Eagles' best friend, Piggy! Includes Piggy, his journal of adventures, 2 books and a Ms Kristie tye dye bag to carry it all. Valued at $30 (or priceless for the memories).
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A park date with the one and only Ms. Kristie! Includes a complimentary lunch provided by Ms. Kristie and you can bring a friend along! Valued at priceless!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!