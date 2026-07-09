Benson Primary PTO 26/27 Member and Sponsor Signups

About the memberships
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Renews yearly on: June 30
PTO Membership is for individuals who want to be an active part of our organization. Whether you're a parent, guardian, grandparent, family member, staff member, or community supporter, we welcome anyone who shares our mission and wants to help make a difference AND HAVE YOUR VOICE HEARD!
Members have the opportunity to:
Membership is about being part of the TEAM that helps guide and grow our PTO’s mission—working together to ensure every child has the opportunity for the best possible educational EXPERIENCE!
Renews yearly on: June 30
Want to support the PTO but aren't eligible for voting membership? This option is perfect for grandparents, alumni, relatives, friends, neighbors, or community members who simply want to help.
Your sponsorship directly supports PTO programs and student activities.
Please note: Individual Sponsors do not receive voting privileges unless they also qualify for a Household Membership under the PTO bylaws.
Renews yearly on: June 30
Support Benson Primary School while demonstrating your commitment to our students, families, and community.
Every Business Sponsor will receive a free vendor booth at our Fall Festival as well as be on our advertised Sponsor list that will be showcased at all PTO sponsored events.
Business Sponsorships help fund educational programs, family events, teacher appreciation, and student enrichment throughout the school year.
Your generosity helps create opportunities that benefit every Benson Primary School student.
Please Note: Business sponsorships are financial contributions that support our PTO’s mission and do not include voting privileges. To have a voice and vote in PTO decisions, we invite you to become an official PTO Member as well (separate sign up)!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!