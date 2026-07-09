Benson Primary PTO 26/27 Member and Sponsor Signups

PTO Membership is for individuals who want to be an active part of our organization. Whether you're a parent, guardian, grandparent, family member, staff member, or community supporter, we welcome anyone who shares our mission and wants to help make a difference AND HAVE YOUR VOICE HEARD!





Members have the opportunity to:

Participate in PTO meetings (New flexible meeting times as well as virtual options!)

Vote on official PTO business (if eligible under the bylaws)

Share ideas and help shape future programs and events

Volunteer as their schedule allows

Serve on committees or hold office if eligible

Membership is about being part of the TEAM that helps guide and grow our PTO’s mission—working together to ensure every child has the opportunity for the best possible educational EXPERIENCE!