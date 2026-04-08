Bentonville High School Theatre Boosters's Silent Auction

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This beautiful hardback book has a dust jacket that matches the actual book cover.
The book has been signed by all the cast of Bentonville High School's production of The Secret Garden..
Starting bid
This blue hardback book has gold edged pages and feels like a treasure.
The book has been signed by all the cast of Bentonville High School's production of The Secret Garden..
Starting bid
This small hardback book has beautiful edging and feels like it holds a secret. It includes footnotes explaining words and other context.
The book has been signed by all the cast of Bentonville High School's production of The Secret Garden..
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