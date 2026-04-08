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Bentonville High School Theatre Boosters

About this event

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Bentonville High School Theatre Boosters's Silent Auction

The Secret Garden - Keyhole item
The Secret Garden - Keyhole
$25

Starting bid

This beautiful hardback book has a dust jacket that matches the actual book cover.


The book has been signed by all the cast of Bentonville High School's production of The Secret Garden..

The Secret Garden - Blue Book item
The Secret Garden - Blue Book
$25

Starting bid

This blue hardback book has gold edged pages and feels like a treasure.


The book has been signed by all the cast of Bentonville High School's production of The Secret Garden..

The Secret Garden - yellow book item
The Secret Garden - yellow book item
The Secret Garden - yellow book item
The Secret Garden - yellow book
$25

Starting bid

This small hardback book has beautiful edging and feels like it holds a secret. It includes footnotes explaining words and other context.


The book has been signed by all the cast of Bentonville High School's production of The Secret Garden..

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!