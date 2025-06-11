Bereaved Parents of the USA's Silent Auction

Heavenly Hawaii - A Serene Escape Find where serenity meets the sea in heavenly Hawaii! This incredible package includes: * A sun-kissed retreat for 7 nights at your choice of a top-rated Hilton or Wyndham resort on Oahu or the Big Island. * Accommodations for 2 adults and 2 children under 12 in an elegant suite. * First-class amenities such as on-site tennis and golf, beach access, spas, and more. * Premium Guest Services for trip planning. * 12 months from purchase date to confirm your reservation and travel. * Airfare and travel expenses not included. Bedroom Configuration: Suite: QUEEN SIZE OR TWO DOUBLE SIZE BED(S) **Important Notes:** * Maximum occupancy is 2 adults and 2 children under 12. The lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. * Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. * A refundable damage deposit is due upon redemption. * This experience is non-transferable and non-resalable. All reservations are final once confirmed. * A $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees. * Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. * Airfare and travel expenses not included.

