Bereaved Parents of the USA's Silent Auction

Heavenly Hawaii - A Serene Escape
Find where serenity meets the sea in heavenly Hawaii! This incredible package includes:
* A sun-kissed retreat for 7 nights at your choice of a top-rated Hilton or Wyndham resort on Oahu or the Big Island.
* Accommodations for 2 adults and 2 children under 12 in an elegant suite.
* First-class amenities such as on-site tennis and golf, beach access, spas, and more.
* Premium Guest Services for trip planning.
* 12 months from purchase date to confirm your reservation and travel.
* Airfare and travel expenses not included.
Bedroom Configuration:
Suite: QUEEN SIZE OR TWO DOUBLE SIZE BED(S)
**Important Notes:**
* Maximum occupancy is 2 adults and 2 children under 12. The lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
* Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period.
* A refundable damage deposit is due upon redemption.
* This experience is non-transferable and non-resalable. All reservations are final once confirmed.
* A $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees.
* Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.
* Airfare and travel expenses not included.
Tuscan Treasures
$3,500
Tuscan Treasures - 7 Nights in a Historic Apartment for Four!
Discover the hidden treasures of Tuscany with this incredible 7-night stay for four guests in a carefully curated historic apartment, boasting quintessential Tuscan views.
Your experience includes:
* Sumptuous interiors blending Tuscan authenticity and 21st-century luxury
* Private walking tour of the charming Etruscan town of Cortona
* Wine tasting for all guests
* Premium Guest Services for trip planning
This experience is valid for 24 months to travel and must be booked within 12 months of the purchase date.
*Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.*
*Airfare and travel expenses not included.
Private Chef Soirée
$1,999
Private Chef Soirée for Six Guests
Savor a gourmet culinary experience from the comfort of your own home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for six guests. This five-star restaurant experience includes bespoke menus, ingredient purchasing, preparation, service, and clean-up. Mouthwatering dishes will be crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends.
* Valid within 12 months of purchase date.
* Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and complete their experience.
* Exact menu offerings may vary based on chef availability at the time of reservation, as well as any dietary restrictions or preferences.
* Subject to availability and blackout dates including July 4th, Labor Day, Superbowl Final, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year.
* Extensions are available on request.
* Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date.
