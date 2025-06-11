Bereaved Parents of the USA's Silent Auction

Heavenly Hawaii item
Heavenly Hawaii item
Heavenly Hawaii item
Heavenly Hawaii
$1,800

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Heavenly Hawaii - A Serene Escape Find where serenity meets the sea in heavenly Hawaii! This incredible package includes: * A sun-kissed retreat for 7 nights at your choice of a top-rated Hilton or Wyndham resort on Oahu or the Big Island. * Accommodations for 2 adults and 2 children under 12 in an elegant suite. * First-class amenities such as on-site tennis and golf, beach access, spas, and more. * Premium Guest Services for trip planning. * 12 months from purchase date to confirm your reservation and travel. * Airfare and travel expenses not included. Bedroom Configuration: Suite: QUEEN SIZE OR TWO DOUBLE SIZE BED(S) **Important Notes:** * Maximum occupancy is 2 adults and 2 children under 12. The lead guest must be at least 25 years of age. * Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. * A refundable damage deposit is due upon redemption. * This experience is non-transferable and non-resalable. All reservations are final once confirmed. * A $299 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Resort amenities vary by destination and may incur additional fees. * Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of major U.S. holidays including July 4th, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks. * Airfare and travel expenses not included.
Tuscan Treasures item
Tuscan Treasures item
Tuscan Treasures item
Tuscan Treasures
$3,500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Tuscan Treasures - 7 Nights in a Historic Apartment for Four! Discover the hidden treasures of Tuscany with this incredible 7-night stay for four guests in a carefully curated historic apartment, boasting quintessential Tuscan views. Your experience includes: * Sumptuous interiors blending Tuscan authenticity and 21st-century luxury * Private walking tour of the charming Etruscan town of Cortona * Wine tasting for all guests * Premium Guest Services for trip planning This experience is valid for 24 months to travel and must be booked within 12 months of the purchase date. *Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year weeks.* *Airfare and travel expenses not included.
Private Chef Soirée item
Private Chef Soirée item
Private Chef Soirée item
Private Chef Soirée
$1,999

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Private Chef Soirée for Six Guests Savor a gourmet culinary experience from the comfort of your own home with an unforgettable evening of private chef service for six guests. This five-star restaurant experience includes bespoke menus, ingredient purchasing, preparation, service, and clean-up. Mouthwatering dishes will be crafted around your input and preferences for an exquisite evening among family or friends. * Valid within 12 months of purchase date. * Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and complete their experience. * Exact menu offerings may vary based on chef availability at the time of reservation, as well as any dietary restrictions or preferences. * Subject to availability and blackout dates including July 4th, Labor Day, Superbowl Final, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year. * Extensions are available on request. * Reservations must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing