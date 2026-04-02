Bergan Summer Camp

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Introduce your young learner to the world of coding through play! Students will use age-appropriate tools and activities to learn basic programming concepts like sequencing, patterns, and problem-solving. With games, robots, and interactive challenges, this camp builds confidence while making coding fun and engaging.
Take STEM learning to the next level! Students will tackle exciting challenges in engineering, science experiments, and technology-based projects. This camp focuses on critical thinking, teamwork, and innovation while giving students the opportunity to design, build, and test their ideas.
Get ready to explore, build, and discover! In STEM Lab, students will dive into hands-on experiments and creative challenges that introduce science, technology, engineering, and math. From simple machines to fun science reactions, every day is a new adventure in learning.
Step into a magical world where science meets wizardry! Students will explore STEM concepts through themed activities like “potions” (chemistry experiments), engineering magical creations, and solving enchanted challenges. It’s the perfect blend of imagination and hands-on learning for aspiring witches and wizards.
Get ready for the grossest, coolest science camp ever! Students will explore the human body through fun (and sometimes messy!) activities—learning about things like digestion, germs, and how our bodies work. Expect lots of “ewws,” laughs, and unforgettable learning moments!
Design, build, and program robots to complete exciting challenges! Students will dive deeper into robotics concepts, learning coding, engineering, and teamwork skills. From obstacle courses to creative problem-solving tasks, this camp is perfect for future engineers and innovators.
Perfect for beginners, this camp introduces young students to robotics through hands-on exploration. Kids will learn how robots move, follow simple commands, and complete fun challenges. It’s a great way to build problem-solving skills while sparking curiosity about technology.
Explore the amazing world of technology! Students will engage in a variety of tech-based activities such as coding, digital design, and interactive challenges. This camp encourages creativity, innovation, and confidence while helping students build valuable tech skills in a fun environment.
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