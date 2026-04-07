Bergen Catholic Tee Off Club's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Foursome with Carts and Lunch at Arcola Country Club
Donated By: Albert Costello Jr.
Starting bid
Foursome with Carts and Lunch at Edgewood Country Club
Donated By: Joe Herrera
Starting bid
Foursome with Carts and Lunch at Edgewood Country Club
Donated By: Michael Kim
Starting bid
Haworth Country Club Foursome with Carts
Donated By: Jay Han
Starting bid
Haworth Country Club Foursome with Carts
Donated By: Haworth CC by Chip Ranco
Starting bid
Knickerbocker Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch
Donated By: Phil Reicherz Class of 1991
Starting bid
Threesome with MLB Network Host Greg Amsinger with Carts and Lunch
Donated By: Greg Amsinger
Starting bid
New Jersey National CC Foursome with Carts and Lunch
Donated By: Ralph Ruggero Class of 1980
Starting bid
North Jersey Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch
Donated By: Tony Solimine
Starting bid
Preakness Hills Country Club Foursome with Carts
Donated By: David Cohen
Starting bid
Upper Montclair Country Club Foursome with Carts
Donated By: Leonardo Rodriguez
Starting bid
White Beeches Golf and Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch
Donated By: Michael Gallucci
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