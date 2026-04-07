Hosted by

Bergen Catholic Tee Off Club

Bergen Catholic Tee Off Club's Silent Auction

Arcola Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch item
Arcola Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch
$800

Starting bid

Foursome with Carts and Lunch at Arcola Country Club

Donated By: Albert Costello Jr.

Edgewood Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch #1 item
Edgewood Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch #1
$600

Starting bid

Foursome with Carts and Lunch at Edgewood Country Club

Donated By: Joe Herrera

Edgewood Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch #2 item
Edgewood Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch #2
$600

Starting bid

Foursome with Carts and Lunch at Edgewood Country Club

Donated By: Michael Kim

Haworth Country Club Foursome with Carts #1 item
Haworth Country Club Foursome with Carts #1
$600

Starting bid

Haworth Country Club Foursome with Carts

Donated By: Jay Han

Haworth Country Club Foursome with Carts #2 item
Haworth Country Club Foursome with Carts #2
$600

Starting bid

Haworth Country Club Foursome with Carts

Donated By: Haworth CC by Chip Ranco

Knickerbocker Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch item
Knickerbocker Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch
$800

Starting bid

Knickerbocker Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch

Donated By: Phil Reicherz Class of 1991

Threesome with Greg Amsinger with Carts and Lunch item
Threesome with Greg Amsinger with Carts and Lunch
$800

Starting bid

Threesome with MLB Network Host Greg Amsinger with Carts and Lunch

Donated By: Greg Amsinger

New Jersey National CC Foursome with Carts and Lunch item
New Jersey National CC Foursome with Carts and Lunch
$600

Starting bid

New Jersey National CC Foursome with Carts and Lunch

Donated By: Ralph Ruggero Class of 1980

North Jersey Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch item
North Jersey Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch
$600

Starting bid

North Jersey Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch

Donated By: Tony Solimine

Preakness Hills Country Club Foursome with Carts item
Preakness Hills Country Club Foursome with Carts
$800

Starting bid

Preakness Hills Country Club Foursome with Carts

Donated By: David Cohen

Upper Montclair Country Club Foursome with Carts item
Upper Montclair Country Club Foursome with Carts
$800

Starting bid

Upper Montclair Country Club Foursome with Carts

Donated By: Leonardo Rodriguez

White Beeches Golf & Country Club Foursome w/ Carts & Lunch item
White Beeches Golf & Country Club Foursome w/ Carts & Lunch
$600

Starting bid

White Beeches Golf and Country Club Foursome with Carts and Lunch

Donated By: Michael Gallucci

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!