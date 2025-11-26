Bergen County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 2026 Annual Membership Dues Renewal

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About the memberships
Valid until May 14, 2027
Regular Members
• Local: $200.00
• National: $200.00
Plus: $15.00 reinstatement fee
Total: $415.00
After December 31, 2025: A reinstatement fee will apply—$15 if inactive less than two years, $30 if inactive for two or more years.
Valid until May 14, 2027
Golden/Diamond Life Members
• Local: $200.00
• National (Per Capita): $10.00
• Total: $210.00
Valid until May 14, 2027
Diamond Life Members
• Local: $200.00
• National (Per Capita): $10.00
• Total: $210.00
Valid until May 14, 2027
Regular Members
• Local: $200.00
• National: $200.00
Plus: $30.00 reinstatement fee After December 31, 2025: $30 if inactive for two or more years.
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