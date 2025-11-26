Bergen County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

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Bergen County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

About the memberships

Bergen County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 2026 Annual Membership Dues Renewal

Regular Member
$415

Valid until May 14, 2027

Regular Members
    •    Local: $200.00
    •    National: $200.00

Plus: $15.00 reinstatement fee

Total: $415.00

After December 31, 2025: A reinstatement fee will apply—$15 if inactive less than two years, $30 if inactive for two or more years.




Golden Life Member
$210

Valid until May 14, 2027

Golden/Diamond Life Members
    •    Local: $200.00
    •    National (Per Capita): $10.00
    •    Total: $210.00

Diamond Life Member
$210

Valid until May 14, 2027

Diamond Life Members
    •    Local: $200.00
    •    National (Per Capita): $10.00
    •    Total: $210.00

Regular Member
$430

Valid until May 14, 2027

Regular Members
    •    Local: $200.00
    •    National: $200.00

Plus: $30.00 reinstatement fee After December 31, 2025: $30 if inactive for two or more years.

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