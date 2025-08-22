Bergen County NAACP Freedom Fund and Fundraising Gala 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Carlstadt, NJ 07072, USA
Tickets purchases are due by October 18, 2025 (early bird rate). Tickets purchases after that date will be $200 per ticket.
Full page ad size
and other ad attributes include: DPI: 300 minimum, Color: CMYK, File Types: PDF (preferred), high-quality JPG, TIFF, Margins: Keep all critical text/logos and Artwork at least 0.25" inside trim. Send camera ready ad to [email protected] by October 18th, 2025
Ad size and other ad attributes include: DPI: 300 minimum, Color: CMYK, File Types: PDF (preferred), high-quality JPG, TIFF, Margins: Keep all critical text/logos and Artwork at least 0.25" inside trim. Send camera ready ad to [email protected] by October 18th, 2025.
Ad size and other ad attributes include: DPI: 300 minimum, Color: CMYK, File Types: PDF (preferred), high-quality JPG, TIFF, Margins: Keep all critical text/logos and Artwork at least 0.25" inside trim. Send camera ready ad to [email protected] by October 18th, 2025.
Ad size and other ad attributes include: DPI: 300 minimum, Color: CMYK, File Types: PDF (preferred), high-quality JPG, TIFF, Margins: Keep all critical text/logos and Artwork at least 0.25" inside trim. Send camera ready ad to [email protected] by October 18th, 2025.
Ad size and other ad attributes include: DPI: 300 minimum, Color: CMYK, File Types: PDF (preferred), high-quality JPG, TIFF, Margins: Keep all critical text/logos and Artwork at least 0.25" inside trim. Send camera ready ad to [email protected] by October 18th, 2025.
Ad size and other ad attributes include: DPI: 300 minimum, Color: CMYK, File Types: PDF (preferred), high-quality JPG, TIFF, Margins: Keep all critical text/logos and Artwork at least 0.25" inside trim. Send camera ready ad to [email protected] by October 18th, 2025.
Ad size and other ad attributes include: DPI: 300 minimum, Color: CMYK, File Types: PDF (preferred), high-quality JPG, TIFF, Margins: Keep all critical text/logos and Artwork at least 0.25" inside trim. Send camera ready ad to [email protected] by October 18th, 2025.
Includes Premier logo placement & inclusion on all digital marketing materials including event signage, social media platforms and Bergen County NAACP website sponsor page, full-page ad inside the ad journal, acknowledgment of sponsor support throughout the gala, and priority seating. Ten (10) complimentary tickets to the Freedom Fund Gala.
Logo placement & inclusion on all digital marketing materials, event signage, & name listed on sponsorship page in the ad journal and Bergen County NAACP website sponsor page, acknowledgment of support during the gala, full page add in the ad journal and five (5) complimentary tickets to the Freedom Fund Gala.
Logo placement & inclusion on all digital marketing materials, event signage, & name listed on sponsorship page in the ad journal and Bergen NAACP Website sponsor page, acknowledgment of support during the gala. Full page ad in the ad journal and Two (2) complimentary tickets to the Freedom Fund Gala.
Name listed on sponsorship page in the ad journal and Bergen NAACP Website sponsor page, and acknowledgment of support during the gala and half-page ad in the ad journal. One (1) complimentary ticket to the Freedom Fund Gala.
For Community Partners, benefits include: Name listed on sponsorship page in the ad journal and Bergen NAACP Website sponsor page, acknowledgment of support during the gala and half-page ad in the ad journal. One (1) complimentary ticket to the Freedom Fund Gala.
Ages 21 and Older.
**Please note this year that membership payments are not automatically included in the ticket price as in year's past.
Silver Lifetime Membership. Subscribing membership: Payable in annual installments of $75 or more totalling $750 over 10 years. The Membership team will reach out to review your schedule for the next 9 payments.
Silver Lifetime Membership. Payable in one payment of $750.
Corporate Membership.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!