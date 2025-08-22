National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

Bergen County NAACP Freedom Fund and Fundraising Gala 2025

651 NJ-17

Carlstadt, NJ 07072, USA

General Admission - After Early Bird
$200

Tickets purchases are due by October 18, 2025 (early bird rate). Tickets purchases after that date will be $200 per ticket.

Journal Ad - Full Page
$200

Full page ad size

and other ad attributes include: DPI: 300 minimum, Color: CMYK, File Types: PDF (preferred), high-quality JPG, TIFF, Margins: Keep all critical text/logos and Artwork at least 0.25" inside trim. Send camera ready ad to [email protected] by October 18th, 2025


Journal Ad - Half Page
$100

Ad size and other ad attributes include: DPI: 300 minimum, Color: CMYK, File Types: PDF (preferred), high-quality JPG, TIFF, Margins: Keep all critical text/logos and Artwork at least 0.25" inside trim. Send camera ready ad to [email protected] by October 18th, 2025.

Journal Ad - Quarter Page
$75

Ad size and other ad attributes include: DPI: 300 minimum, Color: CMYK, File Types: PDF (preferred), high-quality JPG, TIFF, Margins: Keep all critical text/logos and Artwork at least 0.25" inside trim. Send camera ready ad to [email protected] by October 18th, 2025.

Journal Ad - Business Card
$50

Ad size and other ad attributes include: DPI: 300 minimum, Color: CMYK, File Types: PDF (preferred), high-quality JPG, TIFF, Margins: Keep all critical text/logos and Artwork at least 0.25" inside trim. Send camera ready ad to [email protected] by October 18th, 2025.

Journal Ad - Inside Front Cover
$350

Ad size and other ad attributes include: DPI: 300 minimum, Color: CMYK, File Types: PDF (preferred), high-quality JPG, TIFF, Margins: Keep all critical text/logos and Artwork at least 0.25" inside trim. Send camera ready ad to [email protected] by October 18th, 2025.

Journal Ad - Outside Back Cover
$350

Ad size and other ad attributes include: DPI: 300 minimum, Color: CMYK, File Types: PDF (preferred), high-quality JPG, TIFF, Margins: Keep all critical text/logos and Artwork at least 0.25" inside trim. Send camera ready ad to [email protected] by October 18th, 2025.

Journal Ad - Inside Back Cover
$350

Ad size and other ad attributes include: DPI: 300 minimum, Color: CMYK, File Types: PDF (preferred), high-quality JPG, TIFF, Margins: Keep all critical text/logos and Artwork at least 0.25" inside trim. Send camera ready ad to [email protected] by October 18th, 2025.

Sponsorship - Platinum
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes Premier logo placement & inclusion on all digital marketing materials including event signage, social media platforms and Bergen County NAACP website sponsor page, full-page ad inside the ad journal, acknowledgment of sponsor support throughout the gala, and priority seating. Ten (10) complimentary tickets to the Freedom Fund Gala.

Sponsorship - Gold
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Logo placement & inclusion on all digital marketing materials, event signage, & name listed on sponsorship page in the ad journal and Bergen County NAACP website sponsor page, acknowledgment of support during the gala, full page add in the ad journal and five (5) complimentary tickets to the Freedom Fund Gala.

Sponsorship Silver
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Logo placement & inclusion on all digital marketing materials, event signage, & name listed on sponsorship page in the ad journal and Bergen NAACP Website sponsor page, acknowledgment of support during the gala. Full page ad in the ad journal and Two (2) complimentary tickets to the Freedom Fund Gala.

Sponsorship - Bronze
$500

Name listed on sponsorship page in the ad journal and Bergen NAACP Website sponsor page, and acknowledgment of support during the gala and half-page ad in the ad journal. One (1) complimentary ticket to the Freedom Fund Gala.

Sponsorship - Community Partner
$250

For Community Partners, benefits include: Name listed on sponsorship page in the ad journal and Bergen NAACP Website sponsor page, acknowledgment of support during the gala and half-page ad in the ad journal. One (1) complimentary ticket to the Freedom Fund Gala.

Membership - Adult
$30

Ages 21 and Older.

**Please note this year that membership payments are not automatically included in the ticket price as in year's past.

Lifetime Membership - Silver Subscribing
$75

Silver Lifetime Membership. Subscribing membership: Payable in annual installments of $75 or more totalling $750 over 10 years. The Membership team will reach out to review your schedule for the next 9 payments.

Lifetime Membership - Silver
$750

Silver Lifetime Membership. Payable in one payment of $750.

Membership - Corporate
$5,000

Corporate Membership.

