Bergenfield PBA Local 309

Hosted by

Bergenfield PBA Local 309

About this event

Bergenfield PBA 309 Annual Summer Kickoff Banquet

255 NJ-17

Wood-Ridge, NJ 07075, USA

General Admission
$100
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Gold Sponsorship
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. 5 General Admission Tickets. $50.00 in Tricky Tickets. Sponsorship Signage.

Silver Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. 2 General Admission Tickets. Sponsorship Signage.

Bronze Sponsorship
$150

Sponsorship signage.

Bronze Sponsorship (Copy)
$150

Sponsorship signage.

1 Sheet
$20

1 Sheet of Tickets - Donation

2 - Sheets
$30

2 Sheets of Tickets

Grand Prize 1
$5

1 Ticket

Grand Prize 6
$25

6 Tickets

Grand Prize 15
$50

15 Tickets

309 Ticket Bundle
$50

8 Grand Prize Tickets + 3 Sheets ($90 Value)

Add a donation for Bergenfield PBA Local 309

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!