Berkeley Springs Castle Shop

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Crafted and engraved by a local artisan whose ancestor was a mason at the Berkeley Springs Castle.
Available in Ash, Cedar, Oak and Cherry. Crafted and engraved by a local artisan whose ancestor was a mason at the Berkeley Springs Castle.
Crafted and engraved by a local artisan whose ancestor was a mason at the Berkeley Springs Castle.
Includes tea pot, sugar bowl and creamer with six cups, six saucers and six dessert plates.
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