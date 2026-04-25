Berkeley Castle Foundation Inc

Offered by

Berkeley Castle Foundation Inc

About this shop

Berkeley Springs Castle Shop

Walnut Keychain
$8

Crafted and engraved by a local artisan whose ancestor was a mason at the Berkeley Springs Castle.

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Wooden Coasters, Set of 4
$30

Available in Ash, Cedar, Oak and Cherry. Crafted and engraved by a local artisan whose ancestor was a mason at the Berkeley Springs Castle.

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Slate Coaster, Set of 4
$30
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Cutting Board, 13"x9"
$40

Crafted and engraved by a local artisan whose ancestor was a mason at the Berkeley Springs Castle.

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Vintage Sako Tea Set with Engraved Wooden Tray
$250

Includes tea pot, sugar bowl and creamer with six cups, six saucers and six dessert plates.

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Mug, 16oz
$16
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!