Berks County Search and Rescue, Inc.'s $5 Lottery Scratch Off Pack

One Chance at 1 Sealed Pack of $5 PA Lottery Scratch Offs ($300 Value)
SPECIAL NOTICE REGARDING RAFFLE TICKET PURCHASES:
(1) Please note that payments for raffle tickets must be made by debit card only. Any payment made by credit card will be considered a voluntary donation to Berks County Search And Rescue, Inc., a registered charitable organization in Pennsylvania. By proceeding with a credit card payment, you acknowledge and agree that this transaction constitutes a charitable donation and is non-refundable.
(2) Buyer responsible to pick up prize at a location in Berks County, PA. Location to be determined at a later date.
(3) Winner will be drawn on Facebook Live and notified by phone call and email.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!