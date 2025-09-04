Berks County Search and Rescue, Inc.'s $5 Lottery Scratch Off Pack

One Chance at 1 Sealed Pack of $5 PA Lottery Scratch Offs ($300 Value)





SPECIAL NOTICE REGARDING RAFFLE TICKET PURCHASES:

(1) Please note that payments for raffle tickets must be made by debit card only. Any payment made by credit card will be considered a voluntary donation to Berks County Search And Rescue, Inc., a registered charitable organization in Pennsylvania. By proceeding with a credit card payment, you acknowledge and agree that this transaction constitutes a charitable donation and is non-refundable.



(2) Buyer responsible to pick up prize at a location in Berks County, PA. Location to be determined at a later date.



(3) Winner will be drawn on Facebook Live and notified by phone call and email.