eventClosed

Berks County Search and Rescue, Inc.'s Duck Derby Raffle 2025

addExtraDonation

$

One chance of winning
$1
1 Chance for $1.00
Six chances of winning
$5
6 Chances for $5.00
Twelve Chances of Winning
$10
12 Chances for $10
Twenty Five Chances of Winning
$20
25 Chances for $20

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing