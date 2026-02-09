Berks-Mont Connections

Offered by
About this shop
Full Page ad
BMBA MEMBER RECEIVES 15% DISCOUNT
3/4 page ad
BMBA MEMBER RECEIVES 15% DISCOUNT
1/2 page ad
BMBA MEMBER RECEIVES 15% DISCOUNT
1/4 page ad
BMBA MEMBER RECEIVES 15% DISCOUNT
1/8 page ad
BMBA MEMBER RECEIVES 15% DISCOUNT
each page is 7.25"x10"
each page is 7.25"x10"
7.25"x10"
7.25"x10"
7.25"x10"
7.25"x10"
7.25"x10"
7.25"x10"
7.25"x10"
7.25"x10"
PICK FROM:
-Kid’s Page
-Volunteer Page
-Pet Page
-Bear Spotlight
-Business Spotlight
1 advertiser/sponsor per page Ad space equivalent to a 1/4 page (3.625” x 5”)
PICK FROM:
-Kid’s Page
-Volunteer Page
-Pet Page
-Bear Spotlight
-Business Spotlight
1 advertiser/sponsor per page Ad space equivalent to a 1/4 page (3.625” x 5”)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!