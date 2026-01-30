🎃🎂❄️💘Berkshire Elementary PTA's Gram Shop💘❄️🎂🎃

Offered by
Bear Gram includes bear, fruit snacks, and honey graham cookies. Limited number of these are available. Grams will be delivered on 2/13. Sale end 2/11
Animal Slap Bracelet includes bracelet, fruit snacks, and Rice Krispie Treat. Limited number of these are available. Grams will be delivered on 2/13. Sale end 2/11
Teacher will receive one bear with a flower. Limited number of these are available. These will be delivered on 2/13. Last day to order will be on 2/11.
These will be delivered on 2/13. Last day to order will be on 2/11.
Get a pop for each student in your child's class. These will be delivered on 2/13. Last day to order will be on 2/11.
Wish your Bear a “Happy Birthday” with a Boomer Birthday Gram for $5.50
Birthdays and half birthdays accepted! Each gram includes a color changing cup, fun straw, stickers, croc charm bracelet with charms, and a treat*! These will be delivered to your student’s classroom. Order today!! Please submit your order 1 week before your bear's birthday. Thanks!
