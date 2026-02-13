Berkshire Middle School Proud Dads Club's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Indulge in total relaxation with two 60-minute float therapy sessions at True REST Farmington Hills, a premier destination for sensory deprivation and deep restoration. Each session invites you to float effortlessly in a private pod filled with warm, buoyant Epsom salt water—offering the perfect escape from stress, muscle tension, and mental fatigue.
Your experience also includes a 10-minute Oxygen Bar session, enhancing relaxation and rejuvenation after your float.
Value: $198
Donated by: True REST Float Spa – Farmington Hills (30911 Orchard Lake Rd)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Refresh your body and mind with a 3-pack of wellness services at Restore Hyper Wellness in Birmingham, Michigan. This package lets you mix and match select services—such as infrared sauna, cryotherapy, compression or red light therapy—designed to boost energy, support recovery, and enhance overall wellness.
Perfect for athletes, busy parents, or anyone needing a reset, this flexible pack allows you to customize your visits to match your health and recovery goals.
Value: $122
Donated by: Restore Hyper Wellness – Birmingham, MI
Starting bid
Sharpen your swing with two medium buckets of range balls at Royal Oak Golf Center, a favorite local spot for golfers of all skill levels. Enjoy focused practice time on the driving range, whether you’re dialing in your driver, working on your irons, or just having fun hitting balls with a friend.
This is a great way to get ready for the season, introduce someone to the game, or enjoy a relaxing session outdoors.
Value: $29
Donated by: Royal Oak Golf Center
Starting bid
Stock up for the family with a $100 gift card to Market Square in Birmingham, Michigan, a local favorite known for quality products and friendly service. Treat yourself or your family to everyday essentials, specialty items, or something new to discover.
Perfect for households, food lovers, or anyone who loves supporting a neighborhood market, this gift card offers flexibility and convenience in the heart of Birmingham.
Value: $100
Donated by: Market Square – Birmingham, MI
Starting bid
Strengthen, tone, and improve your flexibility with three drop-in Pilates classes at Club Pilates in Beverly Hills, Michigan. This gift certificate lets you experience their low-impact, full-body workouts in a welcoming studio setting, suitable for a range of fitness levels.
Whether you’re new to Pilates or looking to enhance your current routine, these classes are a great way to focus on core strength, posture, and overall well-being.
Value: $105
Donated by: Club Pilates – Beverly Hills, MI
Starting bid
Gather your friends or family for a fun night out with a $250 gift card to Hamlin Pub. Enjoy great pub food, drinks, and a lively neighborhood atmosphere—perfect for game days, casual dinners, or celebrations.
This generous gift card offers plenty of flexibility, whether you’re sampling appetizers, treating the family, or hosting a group outing.
Value: $250
Donated by: PublicCityPR
Starting bid
Enjoy an exceptional dining experience with a $100 gift card to Phoenicia Restaurant in Birmingham, Michigan, known for its refined Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and warm, upscale atmosphere. Treat yourself or someone special to delicious dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and attentive service in the heart of downtown Birmingham.
Perfect for date night, a celebratory dinner, or a memorable night out with friends or family.
Value: $100
Donated by: Phoenicia Restaurant – Birmingham, MI
Starting bid
Spark curiosity and discovery with a $50 gift card valid at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum and Leslie Science & Nature Center. Explore interactive STEM exhibits, live animal programs, and engaging nature experiences that are perfect for children and families.
This is a wonderful opportunity to inspire learning through play, science, and the outdoors—ideal for a family outing, special day trip, or educational adventure.
Value: $50
Donated by: Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum / Leslie Science & Nature Center
