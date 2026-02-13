Berkshire Middle School Proud Dads Club's Silent Auction

Indulge in total relaxation with two 60-minute float therapy sessions at True REST Farmington Hills, a premier destination for sensory deprivation and deep restoration. Each session invites you to float effortlessly in a private pod filled with warm, buoyant Epsom salt water—offering the perfect escape from stress, muscle tension, and mental fatigue.

Your experience also includes a 10-minute Oxygen Bar session, enhancing relaxation and rejuvenation after your float.

Value: $198

Donated by: True REST Float Spa – Farmington Hills (30911 Orchard Lake Rd)