Berlin Land Trust

Hosted by

Berlin Land Trust

About this event

Sales closed

Moore Farm & Stonehouse Silent Auction

Spirits & Sippers Gift Basket item
Spirits & Sippers Gift Basket
$30

Starting bid

RumChata Coconut Cream, Amaretto Disaronno, 2 RumChata Shot Glasses, 2 Disaronno Rock Glasses & 1 Mosaic Brandy Snifter ($60 value)


Donated by: Gail Ouelette

Elle Nails Pamper Basket item
Elle Nails Pamper Basket
$20

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Elle Nails, OPI Nail Polish Set & Manicure/Pedicure Supplies ($40 value)


Donated by: Elle Nails

East Tokyo Dining Experience item
East Tokyo Dining Experience
$30

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to East Tokyo Restaurant, 4 Asian Stlye Plates, 4 Drinking Glasses ($60 value)


Donated by: East Tokyo Restaurant

Flowershop Gift Certificate item
Flowershop Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Certificate to the Berlin/New Britain Flowershop ($50 value)


Donated: The Berlin Flowershop

Berlin Spirits Gift Card item
Berlin Spirits Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Berlin Spirits ($50 value)


Donated by: Berlin Spirits

Game Night Basket item
Game Night Basket
$45

Starting bid

Five Games: Relative Insanity, That's It!, Tales (family edition) & 2 more games! ($85 value)


Donated by: Gail Ouelette

Pampered Pup Basket item
Pampered Pup Basket
$15

Starting bid

Dirty Dog self-wash gift certificate, dog treats & a coffee mug

($30 value)


Donated by: Dirty Dog DIY Pet Wash & Pawstry Shop

Designer Sunglasses item
Designer Sunglasses
$35

Starting bid

Sunglasses from Kensington Opticians ($75 value)


Donated by: Kensington Opticians

Book Lover's Basket item
Book Lover's Basket
$25

Starting bid

Call Me Irresistable by Susan Elizabeth Phillips, The Ultimate Betrayal by Kat Martin & 8 more books! ($50 value)


Donated by: Gail Ouelette

Elegant Necklace by Dynasty Jewelers item
Elegant Necklace by Dynasty Jewelers
$65

Starting bid

Heart Shaped Necklace ($130 value)


Donated by: Dynasty Jewelers

Farmer's Cow Goodies Basket item
Farmer's Cow Goodies Basket
$35

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Farmer's Cow Calfe, a Dozen Eggs, Jars of Honey & Jam, Scottish Breakfast Tea, Vanilla Butter Oak Ground Coffee & 2 Farmer's Cow Calfe Hats ($75 value)


Donated by: Farmer's Cow Calfe

Garden & Nature Lover's Basket item
Garden & Nature Lover's Basket
$85

Starting bid

Wooden Mushroom Decor, Monarch Milkweed Garden Seeds, Planting for Honeybees Guide, Hummingbird Garden Seeds, Garden Goddess Soap, Deck of Botanical Cocktail Recipe Cards, Culinary Herb Garden Box ($175 value)


Donated by: Good Cause Gifts

Josie's Corner Gift Certificate item
Josie's Corner Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

$25 Gift Certificate to Josie's Corner ($25 value)


Donted by: Josie's Corner

Little Artist Basket item
Little Artist Basket
$10

Starting bid

Coloring Pencils & Two Drawing Pads ($25 value)


Donated by: Cindy Krawicz

Pineapple Embroidery Kit item
Pineapple Embroidery Kit
$10

Starting bid

Pineapple Embroidery Kit ($20 value)


Donated by: Cindy Krawicz

Home & Dine Package item
Home & Dine Package item
Home & Dine Package item
Home & Dine Package
$75

Starting bid

American Home Shield "Complete" Cover Warranty, a $50 Gift Card to The Avenue & $25 Gift Card to Hop Haus ($1,205 value)


Donated by: Chris Benson Rose/ERA Sargis Breen

Puzzle Lover's Basket item
Puzzle Lover's Basket
$30

Starting bid

Various Puzzles, Pack-A-Puzzle Mat & Puzzle Glue ($75 value)


Donated by: Gail Ouelett

"The Painted Road" by Dan Butler item
"The Painted Road" by Dan Butler
$30

Starting bid

A framed stylized image created & photographed by Dan Butler at the Wadsworth Mansion in Middlefield ($50 value)


Donated by: Dan Butler


"Along the Winding Road" by Dan Butler item
"Along the Winding Road" by Dan Butler
$30

Starting bid

A framed stylized image created & photographed by Dan Butler ($50 value)


Donated by: Dan Butler

Berlin Auto Center Gift Certificate item
Berlin Auto Center Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

$200 Gift Certificate to Berlin Auto Center, Inc. for Autobody/Collision Repair ($200 value)


Donated by: Berlin Auto Center, Inc.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!