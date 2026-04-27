Moore Farm & Stonehouse Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
RumChata Coconut Cream, Amaretto Disaronno, 2 RumChata Shot Glasses, 2 Disaronno Rock Glasses & 1 Mosaic Brandy Snifter ($60 value)
Donated by: Gail Ouelette
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to Elle Nails, OPI Nail Polish Set & Manicure/Pedicure Supplies ($40 value)
Donated by: Elle Nails
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to East Tokyo Restaurant, 4 Asian Stlye Plates, 4 Drinking Glasses ($60 value)
Donated by: East Tokyo Restaurant
Starting bid
$50 Gift Certificate to the Berlin/New Britain Flowershop ($50 value)
Donated: The Berlin Flowershop
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Berlin Spirits ($50 value)
Donated by: Berlin Spirits
Starting bid
Five Games: Relative Insanity, That's It!, Tales (family edition) & 2 more games! ($85 value)
Donated by: Gail Ouelette
Starting bid
Dirty Dog self-wash gift certificate, dog treats & a coffee mug
($30 value)
Donated by: Dirty Dog DIY Pet Wash & Pawstry Shop
Starting bid
Sunglasses from Kensington Opticians ($75 value)
Donated by: Kensington Opticians
Starting bid
Call Me Irresistable by Susan Elizabeth Phillips, The Ultimate Betrayal by Kat Martin & 8 more books! ($50 value)
Donated by: Gail Ouelette
Starting bid
Heart Shaped Necklace ($130 value)
Donated by: Dynasty Jewelers
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to Farmer's Cow Calfe, a Dozen Eggs, Jars of Honey & Jam, Scottish Breakfast Tea, Vanilla Butter Oak Ground Coffee & 2 Farmer's Cow Calfe Hats ($75 value)
Donated by: Farmer's Cow Calfe
Starting bid
Wooden Mushroom Decor, Monarch Milkweed Garden Seeds, Planting for Honeybees Guide, Hummingbird Garden Seeds, Garden Goddess Soap, Deck of Botanical Cocktail Recipe Cards, Culinary Herb Garden Box ($175 value)
Donated by: Good Cause Gifts
Starting bid
$25 Gift Certificate to Josie's Corner ($25 value)
Donted by: Josie's Corner
Starting bid
Coloring Pencils & Two Drawing Pads ($25 value)
Donated by: Cindy Krawicz
Starting bid
Pineapple Embroidery Kit ($20 value)
Donated by: Cindy Krawicz
Starting bid
American Home Shield "Complete" Cover Warranty, a $50 Gift Card to The Avenue & $25 Gift Card to Hop Haus ($1,205 value)
Donated by: Chris Benson Rose/ERA Sargis Breen
Starting bid
Various Puzzles, Pack-A-Puzzle Mat & Puzzle Glue ($75 value)
Donated by: Gail Ouelett
Starting bid
A framed stylized image created & photographed by Dan Butler at the Wadsworth Mansion in Middlefield ($50 value)
Donated by: Dan Butler
Starting bid
A framed stylized image created & photographed by Dan Butler ($50 value)
Donated by: Dan Butler
Starting bid
$200 Gift Certificate to Berlin Auto Center, Inc. for Autobody/Collision Repair ($200 value)
Donated by: Berlin Auto Center, Inc.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!